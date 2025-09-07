ETV Bharat / international

Russia Assaults Ukraine With Over 800 Drones and Decoys, the Largest Such Attack in the War

Kyiv: Russia hit Ukraine's capital with drone and missiles Sunday in the largest aerial attack on the country since the war began, killing at least two people and leaving smoke rising from the roof of a key government building.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 805 drones and decoys, officials said. Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force, confirmed to The Associated Press that Sunday's attack was the largest Russian drone strike since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. Russia also launched 13 missiles of various types.

Ukraine shot down and neutralized 747 drones and 4 missiles, according to a statement from the Air Force.

There were nine missile hits and 56 drone strikes in 37 locations across Ukraine. Debris from downed drones and missiles fell on eight locations.

Associated Press reporters saw a plume of smoke rising from the roof of Kyiv's cabinet of ministers building, but it was not immediately clear if the smoke was the result of a direct hit or debris, which would mark an escalation in Russia's air campaign. Russia has so far avoided targeting government buildings in the city center.

The building is the home of Ukraine's Cabinet, housing the offices of its ministers. Police blocked access to the building as fire trucks and ambulances arrived.

Ukrainian officials said two people were killed and at least 17 injured in the attack.