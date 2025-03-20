ETV Bharat / international

Russia And Ukraine Swap Hundreds Of Prisoners In One Of War's Largest Exchanges

Ukrainian serviceman Andrii Orel, hugs his fiance Aliona after returning from captivity during a POWs exchange between Russia and Ukraine in Chernyhiv region on Wednesday ( AP )

Chernihiv Region: Russia and Ukraine said Wednesday they had each swapped 175 prisoners in one of the largest exchanges since the Russian full-scale invasion started three years ago.

"We are bringing back soldiers, sergeants, and officers — warriors who fought for our freedom in the ranks of the Armed Forces, the Navy, the National Guard, the Territorial Defense Forces, and the Border Guard Service," said Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian leader said Tuesday that releasing all prisoners of war as well as captured civilians would be an important step toward peace and could help build trust between the two countries. He has repeatedly called for an "all-for-all" prisoner exchange.

This comes as ongoing discussions about a temporary ceasefire that may pause the war continue.

Warm reunions

Shortly after the exchange took place near the northern border of the two warring countries, dozens of anxious families rushed to a hospital in Ukraine's Chernihiv region set to receive the released prisoners.

Among them was 28-year-old Aliona Skuibida who has been campaigning for nearly three years for the return of her fiance, Andrii Orel, captured in April 2022 during the brutal battle for Mariupol, which eventually fell to Russian forces.

Skuibida, a member of the Marine Corps Strength Association, said they were to marry as soon as he returned from the battlefield but he fell into Russian hands instead.

"Captivity is not a way to survive," she said, adding that many soldiers return from Russian captivity bearing signs of torture.

But on Wednesday, Skuibida was ready to celebrate Orel's return with blue and yellow balloons and a cake. "His birthday was the day before," she said.

Several buses then pulled into the hospital grounds. As frail and visibly exhausted soldiers poured out of the vehicles, their faces lit up. Some smiled, showing lost teeth.

"Until I saw our flag, I couldn't believe I was home," said 46-year-old Oleksandr Savov. "And then I kissed it." Next to him stood his daughter, Anastasiia Savova, 25, who hadn't heard from her father in nearly three years. She faithfully wrote him letters while he was held captive that went unanswered.

"All I want now is peace, a bowl of borshch, a chance to wash, and to lie down in a clean bed," Oleksandr Savov said. He believes he lost about 20 kilograms (about 44 pounds) during his imprisonment since May, saying conditions were "cold and damp," with poor nutrition and no medical care.