Ruling Nepali Congress Seeks Expedition Of Constitution Amendment Process

Kathmandu: Senior leaders of ruling Nepali Congress(NC) have decided to ask the K P Sharma Oli-led coalition government to expedite the process of constitution amendment to strengthen the democratic republic system.

The decision was taken on Monday in a meeting of seven former office bearers of the NC at the residence of NC leader and Deputy Prime Minister and Urban Development Minister Prakash Man Singh in Chaksibari.

Senior Nepali Congress leader Bimalendra Nidhi, who was also present at the meeting, said that the need to move forward with the agreement on constitution amendment, reached between the ruling Congress and the CPN (UML), was discussed.

“Constitution amendment is necessary for effective implementation of federal, democratic republic system and to address the issues related to the rights and proper representation of women, backward communities and marginalised people,” Nidhi told PTI.

They raised concern regarding the lack of initiative on the part of the coalition government to take steps needed for constitution amendment to strengthen the democratic republic system, he said.

Similarly, the meeting discussed the need for the government to work more effectively in the best interests of the people, in line with the spirit of the ruling alliance.

The leaders also discussed the latest political situation in the country, government’s performance, party’s internal politics and ways to enhance the party’s image among the general public, Nidhi added. Senior NC leaders Krishna Sitaula, Gopalman Shrestha, Bijay Kumar Gachhadar, Shashank Koirala and Prakash Sharan Mahat were also present at the meeting.

As ten years have already passed since the promulgation of the new constitution, it has become essential to make necessary amendments to the constitution, keeping in view the weaknesses and shortcomings seen while implementing the statute,Nidhi pointed out.