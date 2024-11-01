ETV Bharat / international

Roof Collapse At Serbian Railway Station Kills At Least 8

People and rescuers gather at the scene of an outdoor roof collapsed at a train station in Novi Sad, Serbia, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. ( AP )

Belgrade: A concrete roof above the entrance of a railway station in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad collapsed Friday, killing at least eight people.

Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said that at least four other people were hospitalized with serious injuries, while rescuers established contact with two people still buried under piles of concrete.

Ambulances and other emergency teams were dispatched to the downtown station and bulldozers were removing the debris looking for survivors. Some 80 rescuers were at the scene as heavy machinery removed large parts of the rubble.

Surveillance camera footage showed people moving in and out of the building and sitting on benches on a bright, sunny day before the concrete canopy suddenly collapsed on them. The building was recently renovated.