Rock and Ice Prevent Rescue Work After Swiss Glacier Collapse

This handout satellite image courtesy of Maxar Technologies created on May 29, 2025, shows the small village of Blatten and its surroundings in the Bietschhorn mountain of the Swiss Alps, Switzerland on May 29, 2025 after it was destroyed the previous day by a landslide after part of the huge Birch Glacier collapsed and swallowed up by the river Lonza. ( AFP )

Ferden: Swiss authorities said Thursday that rock and ice piles from a collapsed glacier that destroyed a village were preventing emergency services from working, but that they were cautiously optimistic no more homes were at risk.

The Birch glacier in Switzerland's southern Valais (Wallis) region collapsed on Wednesday, sending a mass of rock, ice and scree hurtling down the mountain slope and into the valley below. The barrage largely destroyed the most of Blatten, which had been home to 300 people and was evacuated last week due to the impending danger.

One 64-year-old man, believed to have been in the danger zone at the time, remains missing. A police spokesman said the difficult conditions had forced the search to be called off Thursday.

The unstable mountain face and thousands of tonnes of rocky debris also made it impossible for emergency workers to intervene to stabilise the zone and contain the risk of flooding in the valley below, officials told a news conference.

The huge pile of glacier debris, stretching some two kilometres (1.25 miles), has blocked the river Lonza. After initially warning of a potentially devastating flood from water trapped above the debris, authorities said expert analysis indicated the risk had eased.

"The information we've received from geologists and other specialists tends to indicate such an event is unlikely," Valais security chief Stephane Ganzer told a news conference. An artificial dam in the village of Ferden, just below, has been emptied and should be able to contain any downward rush of water if it happens, said Ganzer.

However, he added: "It's unlikely, but we don't really like that word 'unlikely' here since yesterday, because we know that unlikely can become likely."

