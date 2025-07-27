ETV Bharat / international

9 Killed, 30 Injured In Road Accident in Pakistan

The bus driver lost control after one of the tyres burst, causing the vehicle to overturn and fall into a ditch.

Islamabad: At least nine people were killed and over 30 others injured on Sunday in a bus accident in Pakistan, officials said. The bus with 40 passengers onboard, travelling from Islamabad to Lahore through the M-2 motorway, fell into a ditch near Balkassar in the Punjab province's Chakwal district.

According to a spokesperson of the Chakwal Rescue 1122 emergency services, the bus driver lost control after one of the tyres burst, causing the vehicle to overturn and fall into a ditch.

“Nine people died in the accident and 30 were injured,” Dr Saeed Akhter, chief executive officer of the Chakwal District Health Authority (DHA), said in a statement.

Eight passengers died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The bus driver was among the dead. All the deceased and injured were shifted to a government hospital in Chakwal.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan and are often caused by careless driving and poor road conditions.

