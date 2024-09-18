Rights Group Urges NHRC Bangladesh To Enquire Into The Attacks And Damages Of 1,090 Houses And Places Of Worship Of Minorities

New Delhi: The Rights and Risk Analysis Groups (RRAG) on Wednesday filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of Bangladesh to enquire into the attacks and damages to at least 1,090 houses, business establishments and places of worship belonging to the minority communities between August 5-20, 2024, after the fall of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina government as reported by The Prothom Alo on September 12.

The Prothom Alo documented at least 1,090 attacks including 1,068 houses and business establishments and 22 places of worship of the minorities being damaged. Furthermore, two minorities were murdered.

On geographical areas of the attacks on the minorities, Prothom Alo reported, "Most of the attacks took place in the country's southwestern division Khulna. At least 295 homes and business establishments of the minority community were destroyed in the division. Also, 219 houses and business establishments were destroyed in Rangpur, 183 in Mymensingh, 155 in Rajshahi, 79 in Dhaka, 68 in Barishal, 45 in Chattogram and 25 in Sylhet. In some places the damage to buildings was extensive, in some places less," the rights group said.

According to the Rights group, on violations of the right to life, it reported the murder of two minority Hindus i.e. Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee, a minority retired school teacher, who was beaten and hacked to death on the night of August 5 in the village Chhoto Paikpara of Rakhalgachhi union in Bagerhat Sadar in which his wife and daughter were also injured; and Swapan Kumar Biswas of Paikgachha, Khulna who was tortured and killed on August 8 while on his way home.

Apart from the Hindu minorities, the Prothom Alo also reported attacks on other minorities such as the Christians, Ahmadiyyas and ethnic minorities. The Church of Bangladesh in Naogaon, the Evangelica Holiness Church in Dinajpur, the collection booth of the Christian Cooperative Credit Union in Madanpur of Narayanganj, and three Christian houses in Gournadi of Barishal, one in Khulna city, one on Halwaghat of Mymensingh, and one in Parbatipur were also attacked.

A statue of Mother Mary was damaged in the Nijpara Mission in Thakurgaon and threats and attempts were made to attack a number of missionary schools and colleges.

"These grave human rights violations against the minorities call for registration of a complaint under Section 12(a) of the National Human Rights Commission Act of 2009 of Bangladesh and issuance of further directions as per Section 14 of the National Human Rights Commission Act of 2009. The NHRC of Bangladesh must investigate these grave violations of human rights with the aim to establish accountability, provide reparation to the victims and ensure that such attacks are not repeated," said Suhas Chakma, Director of the RRAG.

The RRAG urged the NHRC of Bangladesh to register the present complaint and issue directions as per Section 14 of the National Human Rights Commission Act of 2009 of Bangladesh including registration of the First Information Report in each specific case and conducting of trial with guarantees for witness protection; assess extent of damages suffered by each person belonging to the minorities; and recommend compensation for all the damages suffered by each person including Taka 10 lakh to the next of kin of each of the minority persons murdered i.e. Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee and Swapan Kumar Biswas.

The RRAG also urged the NHRC of Bangladesh to consider taking technical cooperation assistance from the Asia Pacific Forum of the NHRIs or any other NHRI in the region.

