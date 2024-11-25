ETV Bharat / international

Rights Group Condemns Arrest of Bangladesh ISKCON Leader, Demands Release

ISKCON Chittagong secretary Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was stopped from travelling abroad at the Dhaka International Airport, taken to a police station and later arrested.

Etv Bharat
Giri Govardhan Charitable Trust organises a protest rally in Kolkata against oppression of Bangladeshi Hindus (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: The Rights & Risks Analysis Group (RRAG) on Monday condemned the arrest of Bangladeshi International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari from the Dhaka International Airport as an act to suppress and silence the religious minorities in the country. He was prevented from travelling abroad, taken to a police station and arrested.

On October 30, a sedition case was filed at Kotwali Police Station, Chittagong against 19 Hindus including two from the ISKCON for allegedly hoisting a saffron flag over Bangladesh’s national flag at Chittagong's New Market intersection on October 25.

The 19 accused are Chandan Kumar Dhar alias Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari (38), Iskcon’s Chittagong divisional organising secretary, Ajay Dutta (34) coordinator of Hindu Jagran Manch’s Chittagong's, Leela Raj Das Brahmachari (48) principal of the Prabartak ISKCON temple in the city, Gopal Das Tipu (38), Dr Kathak Das (40), Amit Dhar (38), Roni Das (38), Rajib Das (32), Krishna Kumar Dutta (52), Jiku Chowdhury (40), Newton Dey (38), Tushar Chakraborty Rajib (28), Mithun Dey (35), Rupan Dhar (35), Rimon Dutta (28), Sukanta Das (28), Biswajit Gupta (42), Rajesh Chowdhury (28), and Hriday Das (25). Further, about 15-20 unidentified individuals were included as accused in the case.

"The sedition case was filed to ensure that the Hindu minorities cannot organise and exercise their right to freedom of association and assembly to highlight human rights violations. This is the same tactic followed by Dr Muhammad Yunus' regime in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHTs) where four hill tribes were killed, over 70 were injured and hundreds of houses and business establishments were burnt on September 19 & 20 after the tribal students organised the biggest protests on September 18 at Khagrachari Sadar in the CHTs," Suhas Chakma, director of the RRAG, said.

"Dr Yunus is turning out to be a dictator invoking sedition to silence critics too. On October 9, a case of sedition and defamation was filed against Tapashee Tabassum Urmi, the suspended assistant commissioner of Lalmonirhat in Khulna after she allegedly made negative comments against Dr Yunus," added Chakma.

The RRAG called for the immediate release of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari.

Over 2,000 cases of alleged attacks on religious minorities were reported since August 5, 2024, after the fall of Sheikh Hasina. These violations were described by Dr Yunus as attacks for being supporters of the Awami League, without any proper investigation. This policy of Dr Yunus has further made religious minorities vulnerable.

Also Read:

  1. Indian Americans In Silicon Valley Hold Solidarity Rally For Hindus In Canada And Bangladesh
  2. 11 Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals Living Illegally In Jaipur Deported

New Delhi: The Rights & Risks Analysis Group (RRAG) on Monday condemned the arrest of Bangladeshi International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari from the Dhaka International Airport as an act to suppress and silence the religious minorities in the country. He was prevented from travelling abroad, taken to a police station and arrested.

On October 30, a sedition case was filed at Kotwali Police Station, Chittagong against 19 Hindus including two from the ISKCON for allegedly hoisting a saffron flag over Bangladesh’s national flag at Chittagong's New Market intersection on October 25.

The 19 accused are Chandan Kumar Dhar alias Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari (38), Iskcon’s Chittagong divisional organising secretary, Ajay Dutta (34) coordinator of Hindu Jagran Manch’s Chittagong's, Leela Raj Das Brahmachari (48) principal of the Prabartak ISKCON temple in the city, Gopal Das Tipu (38), Dr Kathak Das (40), Amit Dhar (38), Roni Das (38), Rajib Das (32), Krishna Kumar Dutta (52), Jiku Chowdhury (40), Newton Dey (38), Tushar Chakraborty Rajib (28), Mithun Dey (35), Rupan Dhar (35), Rimon Dutta (28), Sukanta Das (28), Biswajit Gupta (42), Rajesh Chowdhury (28), and Hriday Das (25). Further, about 15-20 unidentified individuals were included as accused in the case.

"The sedition case was filed to ensure that the Hindu minorities cannot organise and exercise their right to freedom of association and assembly to highlight human rights violations. This is the same tactic followed by Dr Muhammad Yunus' regime in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHTs) where four hill tribes were killed, over 70 were injured and hundreds of houses and business establishments were burnt on September 19 & 20 after the tribal students organised the biggest protests on September 18 at Khagrachari Sadar in the CHTs," Suhas Chakma, director of the RRAG, said.

"Dr Yunus is turning out to be a dictator invoking sedition to silence critics too. On October 9, a case of sedition and defamation was filed against Tapashee Tabassum Urmi, the suspended assistant commissioner of Lalmonirhat in Khulna after she allegedly made negative comments against Dr Yunus," added Chakma.

The RRAG called for the immediate release of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari.

Over 2,000 cases of alleged attacks on religious minorities were reported since August 5, 2024, after the fall of Sheikh Hasina. These violations were described by Dr Yunus as attacks for being supporters of the Awami League, without any proper investigation. This policy of Dr Yunus has further made religious minorities vulnerable.

Also Read:

  1. Indian Americans In Silicon Valley Hold Solidarity Rally For Hindus In Canada And Bangladesh
  2. 11 Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals Living Illegally In Jaipur Deported

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RIGHTS AND RISKS ANALYSIS GROUPDR MUHAMMAD YUNUSSHEIKH HASINAHINDU MINORITY IN BANGLADESHISKCON LEADER ARRESTED IN DHAKA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.