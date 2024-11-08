ETV Bharat / international

Rights And Risk Analysis Group Seeks Suspension Of Bangladesh NHRC From GANHRI

New Delhi: The Rights and Risk Analysis Group (RRAG) on Friday sought intervention from the Global Alliance of the National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) to take immediate measures to suspend the membership of the National Human Rights Commission of Bangladesh following the dissolution of the Commission through forced resignation of all members on November 7, 2024.

On November 5, 2024, the NHRC of Bangladesh released its monthly report for October 2024 and the report based on the facts highlighted a rise in crimes such as mob beatings, rapes and other offences as well as political harassment, assaults on political leaders, and other violent acts.

All members of Bangladesh's NHRC, including Chairman Kamal Uddin Ahmed and five other members i.e; Md Salim Reza, Aminul Islam, Kongjari Chowdhury, Biswajit Chanda and Tania Haque submitted their resignation letters to the President of Bangladesh.

“Reporting facts has become an offence for the members of the NHRC of Bangladesh and the Interim Government of Bangladesh created an untenable situation wherein all members of the NHRC were forced to resign. This also means that no independent members of the Commission can be appointed in the future. This action of the Interim Government of Bangladesh is unprecedented and akin to the dissolution of the Independent Human Rights Commission of Afghanistan by the Taliban regime in Afghanistan", stated Suhas Chakma, Director of the RRAG.

“The absence of any possibility to appoint any independent members of the NHRC of Bangladesh can also be assessed from the fact that on August 10, 2024, a mob surrounded the Supreme Court of Bangladesh and Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan and five other senior judges of the Supreme Court had to resign.