Revealed: Why Monkeys Are Better At Yodelling Than Humans

San José: Yodellers of the world, you never stood a chance: Monkeys will always be better at yodelling than humans because they have a "cheap trick" hidden in their voice box, scientists revealed Thursday. When monkeys howl -- or yodellers yodel -- they rapidly switch back and forth between low and high frequency sounds.

This is in contrast to opera singers, who are trained to precisely control how they gradually move from note to note, in a way that is pleasing to listen to.

Yodellers and monkeys, however, make bigger jumps far more abruptly, creating vocal breaks that sound like Tarzan's yell. When yodelling, a human might be able to jump an octave, which doubles the frequency. Monkeys can manage three and a half octaves, according to a new study.

A "cheap trick" in their larynx means these monkeys will always beat humans, senior study author Jacob Dunn of the UK's Anglia Ruskin University told AFP.

Both humans and monkeys have a pair of vocal folds in their larynx, which vibrate to create sound. But monkeys have an additional pair of membranes that gives them a far wider pitch range, the international team of researchers discovered. This is thought to give monkeys, which are social creatures, a more complex way of communicating with each other.

All other primates, and even ancient human ancestors, appear to have this special tissue, Dunn said. At some point during our evolution, humans seem to have lost these membranes, he added.

But the shame of being inferior yodellers may have been worth the trade-off.