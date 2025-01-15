ETV Bharat / international

Resolution Introduced in US Congress To Designate January As Tamil Language And Heritage Month

Tamil American Krishnamoorthi encouraged his colleagues to swiftly take up the resolution to recognise the impact Tamil-Americans had in the communities.

Representational Image
Representational Image (AFP)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 15, 2025, 9:06 AM IST

Washington: Fifteen lawmakers, led by Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, have introduced a resolution in the US House of Representatives to designate January as Tamil Language and Heritage Month. The resolution coincided with the beginning of Pongal, a major Tamil festival.

"As a Tamil American, I am proud to introduce this bipartisan resolution honouring the Tamil language, heritage and culture in the US and around the world," Krishnamoorhi said after introducing the bipartisan resolution.

He was joined by five other Indian-American lawmakers -- Ro Khanna, Ami Bera, Shri Thanedar, Pramila Jayapal and Suhas Subramanyam as co-sponsors. The resolution was also co-sponsored by Nicole Malliotakis, Ilhan Omar, Yevette Clark, Sara Jacobs, Debroah Ross, Danny Davis, Dina Titus, Don Davis and Summer Lee.

"America is a mosaic of different languages, cultures, ideas and traditions, and it is my sincere hope that this resolution will shine a light on the rich and distinct culture, as well as the incredible achievements, of the more than 3,50,000 (3.5 lakh) Tamil-Americans today," Krishnamoorthi said.

He encouraged his colleagues to swiftly take up the resolution to recognise the impact Tamil-Americans had in the communities. More than eight crore people worldwide speak Tamil, one of the world's oldest languages.

Tamil-Americans United PAC welcomed the resolution and said it highlighted the rich history of the ancient Tamil people and their invaluable contributions to the modern world.

"We urge Tamil-Americans to actively and effectively engage in efforts to ensure the successful passage of this legislation in the US Congress," it said in a statement. The Federation of Tamil Sangams of North America said, "As proud Tamil-Americans, we strongly support Rep Krishnamoorthi's resolution to create a Tamil Language and Heritage Month."

"Tamils have much to contribute to this dear country we call our home, and showcasing our history, language and culture will allow us to meaningfully share what we have with our fellow citizens," it added. The US Tamil Action Group also thanked Krishnamoorthi and urged Congress to pass the resolution with due speed.

"Tamil-Americans cherish our rich and ancient language, traditions and culture and know that we have much to contribute to America's own unique and vibrant patchwork of traditions," it said in a statement. People for Equality and Relief in Lanka said the resolution highlighted the extensive history and cultural richness of the Tamil people.





