Marco Rubio Hails US-India Partnership As He Extends Republic Day Greetings

Washington: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio while greeting the people of India on the occasion of its Republic Day stressed that partnership between the United States and New Delhi continues to reach newer heights and will be a defining relationship of the 21st century.

"On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India as they celebrate their nation's Republic Day. As they commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India, we join them in recognizing its enduring significance as the foundation of the world's largest democracy," Rubio said.

Rubio, known for his pro-India and anti-China stance also harped on the economic relations of both the countries. "The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realise the tremendous potential of our economic relationship," Rubio said.