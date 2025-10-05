ETV Bharat / international

Reported Sale Of RD-93 Engines To Pakistan Will Benefit India: Russian Experts

Moscow: Russian defence experts on Sunday said the reported sale of RD-93 engines to Pakistan for integration into the JF-17 will actually benefit Delhi, dismissing the criticism of the Indian government by the opposition over the issue as unjustified.

“I don't think the criticism here is justified. If reports about Russia providing engines for the JF-17 are correct, it actually benefits India in two ways,” Pyotr Topychkanov, who heads the Section on New Challenges in South and Southeast Asia at the prestigious Moscow-based Primakov Institute, told PTI.

“Firstly, it shows that China and Pakistan haven't yet managed to replace the Russian-origin engine. Secondly, the new aircraft will be familiar and predictable to India, especially since they share the same engine and India observed the JF-17's operational use during the May 2025 crisis (Operation Sindoor),” he added.

Topychkanov recalled that China had requested Russia to supply RD-93 engines for its FC-17 jet as a stop-gap measure, and the possibility of its transfer to Pakistan was flagged by the NDA and UPA governments at the time of prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Dr Manmohan Singh.