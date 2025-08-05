ETV Bharat / international

Remains Of 32 People Found In Mexico's Guanajuato State

Celaya (Mexico): Dismembered human remains found last week in an abandoned house in Mexico's violence-wracked Guanajuato state belong to a total of 32 victims, prosecutors said Monday.

The state prosecutor's office said 15 people had been positively identified so far from the remains, which were discovered during a search for missing people in the city of Irapuato.

The remains were in "fragmented and complex" condition, it said, adding that this had complicated the identification process. Local media reports said investigators had found body parts in plastic bags.

Relatives of missing persons, who belong to a collective called "Hasta encontrarte" ("Until I find you"), visited the site Monday, hoping for news of their loved ones or fresh evidence.

"We hope to find our loved ones," a woman who requested anonymity for safety reasons told AFP.

"It's been many years and we still know nothing. When these mass graves are found, we want to be present."