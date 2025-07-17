ETV Bharat / international

Remains Of Girl Child Among 65 Skeletons Unearthed at Sri Lanka's Chemmani Mass Grave

Women in Chemmani village on 16 June 1999 carry pictures of their loved ones who have gone missing in the past three years after being arrested by government troops in Sri Lanka's northern peninsula of Jaffna. ( File/AFP )

Colombo: The skeletal remains of a girl aged between four and five years have been identified among 65 sets of human remains exhumed from a mass grave, which first came into focus during the LTTE conflict in the mid-1990s, in Sri Lanka's Jaffna district.

"The findings of the excavation at the Chemmani mass grave were reported to the Jaffna Magistrate's Court on July 15 by Raj Somadeva, a forensic archaeologist overseeing the exhumation," Jeganathan Tathparan, a lawyer, told PTI on Thursday.

Earlier this year, the court had ordered a legally supervised excavation at the mass grave after human skeletal remains were uncovered during routine development work at the site. Tathparan said the child's remains were found alongside school bags and toys.

Somadeva informed the court that the child was a girl in the age range of 4-5 years, he said. Two additional skeletons are also suspected to be those of children, based on similarities in clothing and anatomical features, the lawyer said.

The Chemmani site first drew international attention in 1998 when a Sri Lankan soldier testified about the existence of mass graves containing hundreds of civilians allegedly killed during the conflict between the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and the Sri Lankan government in the mid-1990s.