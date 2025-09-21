ETV Bharat / international

Relief For Indians In US: $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Only For New Petitions, Existing Holders Not Affected

New Delhi: In a huge relief for thousands of panic-stricken professionals working in the US, including those from India, the Donald Trump administration has clarified that the new USD 100,000 fee for H-1B visas does not apply to current visa holders and is a one-time payment only for new petitions.

The White House on Saturday clarified that the new $100,000 fee on visas for skilled tech workers only applies to new applicants and not to current visa holders.

President Donald Trump on Friday, with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick by his side, signed a proclamation that will require the new fee for H-1B visas.

“Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a posting on X. “This applies only to new visas, not renewals, and not current visa holders.”

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said in a statement on Saturday that President Trump’s new H-1B visa requirement applies only to new, prospective petitions that have not yet been filed.

H-1B petitions submitted before the effective proclamation date of September 21 are not affected. Those visa holders currently outside the US also do not need to pay the fee for reentering the country.

A White House official told PTI that the USD 100,000 fee is a one-time charge that applies only to the petition. "It only applies to new visas, not renewals or current visa holders. It will first apply in the upcoming lottery cycle. It does not apply to 2025 lottery winners."

In a memorandum, USCIS Director Joseph Edlow wrote that the proclamation -- 'Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers' -- issued by Trump on Friday only applies prospectively to petitions that have not yet been filed.

The proclamation does not apply to individuals who "are the beneficiaries of petitions that were filed prior to the effective date of the proclamation, are the beneficiaries of currently approved petitions, or are in possession of validly issued H-1B non-immigrant visas".