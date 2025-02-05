ETV Bharat / international

Refugees, Migration Agencies Concerned About Pak Authorities Requiring Afghan Nations To Relocate

Peshawar: International refugees and migration agencies on Wednesday expressed concern about recent developments requiring Afghan nationals in Pakistan to relocate from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi or else face deportation.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) issued a joint statement on Wednesday seeking clarity from the Pakistani government on the modality and timeframe for relocating registered Afghan nationals.

While UNHCR and IOM recognise that states may choose to limit freedom of movement for foreigners, including refugees, we jointly urge the Pakistani government to implement any relocation measures with due consideration for human rights standards, including due process, and the legal status of Proof of Registration (POR) and Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders, who have resided in Pakistan for an extended time.

The uncertain timeframe to plan for a dignified move is compounding a stressful situation, not to mention the immediate impact of such a move on livelihoods and the education of children, the statement said.

Since January 1, an uptick in arrests of Afghan nationals in Islamabad and Rawalpindi has caused significant distress, with reports of Afghan nationals of various documentation statuses being rounded up. More than 800 Afghan nationals, including women and children, have been deported so far this year from Islamabad and Rawalpindi alone.

This latest relocation directive has increased fears of imminent deportation among Afghans in the capital region. A UNHCR-issued non-return advisory has been in place since 2021, calling for a suspension of forced returns of Afghan nationals from any country regardless of their status.