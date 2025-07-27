ETV Bharat / international

At Least 35 Killed In Rebel Attack In Northeast DR Congo

The ADF raided a Catholic church in the town of Komanda where worshippers were gathered for prayer.

At Least 35 Killed In Rebel Attack In Northeast DR Congo
This aerial view shows the town of Komanda, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on August 30, 2023. An attack on a church blamed on Islamist rebels left more than 30 people dead on July 27, 2025 in northeastern DR Congo, local officials told AFP. The sources said at least 34 people were killed in the assault which they blamed on Allied Democratic Forces, comprising former Ugandan rebels. The attack targeted a Catholic church in the town of Komanda where worshippers had gathered for prayer, local sources told AFP by telephone from Bunia, capital of Ituri province. (AFP)
By AFP

Published : July 27, 2025 at 8:12 PM IST

Bunia: At least 35 people were killed Sunday in an attack by Allied Democratic Forces rebels in northeastern DR Congo, ending a months-long period of regional calm, local sources told AFP.

The ADF, originally formed from former Ugandan rebels and which pledged allegiance to Islamic State in 2019, raided a Catholic church in the town of Komanda where worshippers were gathered for prayer, residents told AFP by telephone from Bunia, capital of Ituri province.

"Last night around 9 pm (1900 GMT), we heard gunfire near the parish church... so far we have seen 35 bodies," Dieudonne Katanabo, an Umoja neighbourhood elder, told AFP.

"We have at least 31 dead members of the Eucharistic Crusade movement, with six seriously injured... some young people were kidnapped, we have no news of them," Father Aime Lokana Dhego, parish priest of the Blessed Anuarite parish of Komanda, told AFP. The priest added that seven other bodies had been discovered in the town.

Likewise attributing the attack to "ADF rebels", Christophe Munyanderu, coordinator of the local NGO Convention for the Respect of Human Rights, gave a provisional death toll of 38.

Lieutenant Jules Ngongo, army spokesman in Ituri, did not comment on the toll but confirmed the attack to AFP, stating that "the enemy is believed to have been identified among ADF" rebels.

The bloodshed comes after months of calm in the region of Ituri, bordering Uganda. The last major attack by the ADF was in February, leaving 23 dead in Mambasa territory.

The town of Komanda in Irumu territory is a commercial hub linking three other provinces -- Tshopo, North Kivu, and Maniema. The ADF, originally Ugandan rebels who are predominantly Muslim, has killed thousands of civilians and ramped up looting and killing in northeastern DRC despite the deployment both of the Ugandan army alongside Congolese armed forces in the area.

At the end of 2021, Kampala and Kinshasa launched a joint military operation against the ADF, dubbed "Shujaa", which has so far been unable to dislodge the group.

