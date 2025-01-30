ETV Bharat / international

What To Know About Guantanamo Bay, The Base Where Trump Will Send 'Criminal Aliens'

FILE - In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, a building in Cuba carries the Spanish message "Republic of Cuba. Free American Territory," behind a gate marking the border with the U.S. Guantanamo Bay naval base in Cuba, June 6, 2018. ( AP )

Washington: US President Donald Trump, who made the deportation of immigrants a central part of his campaign and presidency, said Wednesday that the U.S. will use a detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to hold tens of thousands of the “worst criminal aliens.”

“We’re going to send them out to Guantanamo,” Trump said at at the signing of the Laken Riley Act. He later signed a presidential memorandum and said he’d direct federal officials to get facilities ready to receive criminal immigrants in the US illegally.

Border czar Tom Homan said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement would run the facility. Still, details of the plan weren't immediately clear.

Here's a look at the U.S. naval base, widely known as “Gitmo,” and its history:

How does the US government use the base at Guantanamo Bay?

While the U.S. naval base in Cuba is best known for the suspects brought in after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, it has a small, separate facility used for decades to hold migrants. The Migrant Operations Center is used for people intercepted trying to illegally reach the U.S. by boat. Most are from Haiti and Cuba.

The centre takes up a tiny part of the base, includes just a handful of buildings and has nowhere near the capacity to house the 30,000 people Trump said could be sent there. "We're just going to expand upon that existing migrant center, Homan told reporters.

Who will be held at Guantanamo?

The migrant detention facilities at Guantanamo will be used for the “the worst of the worst,” administration officials said. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Homan both used the phrase speaking to reporters outside the White House.

A White House statement was less specific, saying the expanded facility would “provide additional detention space for high-priority criminal aliens unlawfully present in the United States, and to address attendant immigration enforcement needs.”

An administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said it would be used to house “dangerous criminals” and people who are “hard to deport.” A number of countries refuse to accept some immigrants the U.S. tries to deport.

Trump has repeatedly spoken about the dangers Americans face from the estimated 11 million immigrants living in the U.S. illegally. While immigrants are regularly charged with committing major crimes, they are a tiny percentage of the overall population.

Peer-reviewed academic studies have generally found no link between immigration and violent crime, though conclusions vary.

What else is known about the Migrant Operations Center?