ETV Bharat / international

Ram Mandir Tableau To Be Highlight At FIA's India Day Parade In NYC Next Month

New York: A tableau featuring the Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be the highlight of the India Day parade that will be organised in the heart of Manhattan next month to commemorate the Indian Independence Day.

Leading diaspora body Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-CT-NE (FIA) said at a curtain-raiser event hosted at the Consulate General of India in New York here that the 42nd Annual India Day Parade NYC, to be held on August 18, will feature the special Ram Mandir tableau.

FIA further announced that renowned Indian actor Pankaj Tripathi will be the Guest of Honour at the parade that passes through New York City's popular Madison Avenue and is attended by thousands of members of the Indian diaspora.

India's rich cultural heritage, traditions and accomplishments are highlighted at the annual parade as the city's Madison Avenue gets seeped in the colours of the Indian tricolour and Indian patriotic and popular songs waft through the celebratory atmosphere.

Consul General of India in New York Binaya Pradhan highlighted the history of the parade and assured that the consulate will support the event and together showcase India's great culture to New York and the US.