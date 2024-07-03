ETV Bharat / international

Ram Mandir Replica To Be Part Of Historic India Day Parade In New York

By PTI

Published : Jul 3, 2024, 7:15 AM IST

The annual India Day Parade in New York, renowned as the largest celebration of India's Independence Day outside India, will feature a replica of the Ram Mandir, measuring 18 feet long, nine feet wide, and eight feet tall.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir (ANI photo)

Washington: A replica of the Ram Mandir would be on display during the India Day parade in New York on August 18, which attracts thousands of Indian Americans from in and around New York.

The replica of the temple would be 18 feet long, nine feet wide and eight feet in height, according to Amitabh Mittal, general secretary of Vishva Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA). This would be the first time that a replica of the Ram Mandir would be on display in the United States.

The annual India Day Parade in New York is the largest celebration of India's Independence Day outside India. More than 150,000 people normally watch the annual parade which runs from East 38th Street to East 27th Street in Midtown New York.

Organised by the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA), the parade will see scores of floats representing various Indian American communities and a diversity of cultures running through the streets of New York. The VHPA-A recently organised a Ram Mandir Rath Yatra that visited 851 temples in 48 States over 60 days.

