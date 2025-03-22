ETV Bharat / international

Dausa: 10 Nepalis Associated With Tablighi Jamaat Detained And Deported

The 10 deported Nepali citizens, including 5 women and as many men, were accused of carrying out illegal religious activities in Dausa and other areas.

Published : Mar 22, 2025, 10:46 PM IST

Dausa: Rajasthan's Dausa police took major action against several people associated with Tablighi Jamaat who are allegedly conducting illegal religious activities in the country. The police detained 10 Nepali citizens and sent them to the Indo-Nepal border.

The deported people include 5 women and 5 men, who had come to India from Nepal and were 'promoting' religious activities while living here. The police issued a Leave India notice against all of them and after completing the legal process, they were sent back to Nepal.

Dausa DSP Raviprakash Sharma said that the police had received information that some foreign nationals are involved in illegal and banned religious activities in Dausa and Papada area. Based on the information, the police formed different teams and took action and detained 5 women and 5 men from Nepal.

DSP Sharma further said that under the guidelines of the Home Ministry, Government of India, no foreign national is allowed to promote religious activities while staying in India. Violating this guideline, the concerned persons can be deported from India. Under this, these citizens of Nepal were detained and a Leave India notice was issued against them.

Sent to Nepal border: The DSP said that after taking everyone into custody last night, the necessary formalities were completed by the Foreign Registration Officer. After this, all 10 people were sent to the Nepal-India border with the police squad for deportation. Police investigation revealed that all these people were living in different areas of the district and were engaged in religious propaganda activities.

