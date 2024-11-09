ETV Bharat / international

20 Killed, 30 Injured In Railway Station Blast In Pakistan: Media Report

Geo News reported that the explosion took place at the railway station's booking office just before the train Jaffer Express arrived at the platform.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Peshawar: At least 20 people were killed and 30 others injured in a bomb explosion at Quetta's railway station in Pakistan on Saturday, according to a media report. Preliminary reports indicate that the explosion took place at the railway station's booking office just before the train arrived at the platform, Geo News reported.

The Jaffer Express was scheduled to depart for Peshawar at 9 am, the report said, quoting railway officials. The officials said the train had not yet arrived at the platform when the explosion took place. Given the station's usual crowd, there is a high risk of significant casualties, the report said.

Peshawar: At least 20 people were killed and 30 others injured in a bomb explosion at Quetta's railway station in Pakistan on Saturday, according to a media report. Preliminary reports indicate that the explosion took place at the railway station's booking office just before the train arrived at the platform, Geo News reported.

The Jaffer Express was scheduled to depart for Peshawar at 9 am, the report said, quoting railway officials. The officials said the train had not yet arrived at the platform when the explosion took place. Given the station's usual crowd, there is a high risk of significant casualties, the report said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAILWAY STATION BLAST IN PAKISTANPAKISTANJAFFER EXPRESSBOMB EXPLOSIONQUETTA RAILWAY STATION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.