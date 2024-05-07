Rafah Crossing: All You Need to Know

Hyderabad: The Israel's military has said that it is launching targeted strikes against Hamas in Rafah, claiming it to be the latter's stronghold. Here's a comprehensive report on the history and importance of Rafah crossing.

Where is Rafah: The Gaza Strip, a narrow 41-km Palestinian territory, is situated along the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea. It is surrounded by Israel in the north and east. It shares its border with Egypt in the south. Rafah is located along the 12 km border that divides the Gaza Strip from Egypt.

Importance of Rafah crossing for Gazains: The Rafah crossing is the primary exit point for people from Gaza. It serves as a vital link between Gaza, often labelled as the "world's biggest open-air prison", and the world. The Rafah crossing is under Egyptian control as per a 2007 agreement with Israel.The border is Gaza's lifeline as goods and humanitarian aid cross through Rafah after Israel imposed a land, sea and air blockade on the Gaza Strip in 2007. This is the only place through which people get access to essential items like fuel, cooking gas, medicine and construction materials from Egypt.

However, the crossing remains shut for most days of the year. Even then, despite not being controlled by Israel, crossing the Rafah border is easier said than done. Palestinians have to first register with the local authorities, mostly aligned with Hamas, two to four weeks in advance. Even then, a large chunk of applications is rejected by either the Palestinian or Egyptian officials.

History of Rafah Crossing: Until the 19th century, the Sinai Peninsula was controlled by the Ottoman Empire. The Ottoman-British agreement of October 1, 1906, established a border between Palestine, which was then ruled by the Ottoman Empire, and Egypt, which was ruled by Britain. The border ran from Taba to Rafah. However, it fell into the hands of the British, which maintained control over it till the mid 20th century. In 1917, British foreign secretary Arthur Balfour declared the creation of a Jewish 'National Home' in Palestine. Israel was formally formed in 1948.

