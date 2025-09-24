ETV Bharat / international

Racist, Sexist, Islamophobic: London Mayor Sadiq Khan Hits Back At Trump

London: London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Wednesday reacted to US President Donald Trump’s attack against the UK capital at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) by branding him “racist, sexist and Islamophobic”.

Khan, who was at the receiving end of Trump’s barbs even during the President’s UK State Visit last week, was reacting to the UNGA speech in New York on Tuesday, when Trump singled out London as having a “terrible, terrible mayor” who was moving towards “Sharia law”.

"I think President Trump has shown he is racist, he is sexist, he is misogynistic, and he is Islamophobic," Khan told reporters when asked to respond during a London bus tour.

“I think people are wondering what it is about this Muslim mayor who leads a liberal, multicultural, progressive, successful city that means I appear to be living rent-free in Donald Trump’s head,” he said.