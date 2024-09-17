Queen Victoria's Favourite Holiday Destination Hits The Market For Rs 460 Crore

Florence (Italy): What was once a favourite holiday destination for Queen Victoria can now be yours too. Reputedly described in one of the greatest works of Italian literature, the Villa Palmieri is located in the hills on the outskirts of Florence. The property is now listed for sale by Dreamer Real Estate, an Italian real estate agency priced at a staggering $55 million (Rs 460 Crore approx).

According to the real estate agency, the historic Tuscan villa sprawls over almost 4,000 square meters (43,000 square feet), and its garden spans nine hectares (22 acres), making it the second-largest park in the city. "The villa's ground floor includes large halls, enriched by marble half-busts representing the most famous people who have inhabited the residence. One of them was Queen Victoria of England, who stayed there for some time, leaving an indelible mark of her passage" cites Dreamer Real Estate on their website.

The Fini family first owned the villa dating back to the 14th century before it was bought in 1454 by Matteo di Marco Palmieri, who lent his name to the property. In 1760, it was passed into the English hands when the third Earl Cowper bought it. It was subsequently owned by the Earl of Crawford and Balcarres.

It was during this period that Queen Victoria first visited the villa and stayed there for a month in 1888, before returning in 1893 and 1894. Plaques commemorating her time can still be seen on some trees in the garden.

The villa's reputation goes beyond its celebrity inhabitants. It is also mentioned in Giovanni Boccaccio's ‘Decameron,' one of Italy's most renowned literary works.

Remnants of its historical past are still scattered about the property in the form of frescoes, paintings and busts. Recently it has hosted a Givenchy collection and become an events and wedding venue.