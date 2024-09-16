Quad Summit: PM Modi's Visit Would Set Forth India's Indo-Pacific Strategy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi is all set to visit the US to attend the Quad summit to be hosted by President Biden in Wilmington, Delaware in the US on September 21. The visit assumes significance as it would set forth India's Indo-Pacific strategy in the changing geopolitical scenario to counter China's growing influence in the region. It also comes days before the US Presidential polls. Foreign policy commentator Seshadri Chari told ETV Bharat that India has the potential and capabilities to play a leading role in the Indo-Pacific regarding its economic framework.

The US will now host the Quad summit that was to be hosted by India. The White House announced last week that President Joe Biden will host the summit in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21. Biden’s home is in Wilmington, Delaware, a state on the US East Coast.

Commenting on the significance of the summit, Dr Seshadri Chari, a commentator on foreign policy, strategy and security affairs, Secretary General of the Forum for Integrated National Security said, "The Quad Summit 2024, which was to be hosted by India will now be held in the US to suit the convenience of Australia and to some extent the outgoing POTUS Joe Biden, who has opted out of the ensuing presidential race, ostensibly due to health reasons. As finalised in the earlier meeting, the Quad will discuss a wide range of issues relating to maritime security, critical technologies, emerging challenges of cyber security and cooperation in counterterrorism operations.

Considering issues related to climate change the agenda will likely include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and health security. Financial and economic topics like infrastructure and connectivity, addressing problems arising out of the debt crisis through sustainable, transparent and fair lending and financing practices will also be discussed".

He said, "India has been a votary of free, open and inclusive sea lanes of communication in the Indo-Pacific and there is no change in India's stand on the issue of working for the economic betterment of the stakeholders in the Indo-Pacific through a cooperative framework. New Delhi has consistently held that the phase of bipolar or unipolar world order has eclipsed and the world is transitioning to a multipolar world order. India has the potential and capabilities to play a leading role in the Indo-Pacific as far as its economic framework is concerned. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be attending the Quad summit in the US will likely raise these and some other strategic issues."

According to White House Press Secretary Jean Pierre, this will be President Biden’s first time hosting foreign leaders in Wilmington as President, a reflection of his deep personal relationships with each of the Quad leaders and the importance of the Quad to all of our countries.

The Biden-Harris administration has made elevating and institutionalising the Quad, a top priority, from the first-ever Quad Leaders Summit at the White House in 2021 to annual summits since then. In recent years, Quad Foreign Ministers have met eight times, and Quad governments continue to meet and coordinate at all levels. The Quad Leaders Summit will focus on bolstering the strategic convergence among our countries, advancing our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and delivering concrete benefits for partners in the Indo-Pacific in key areas. These include health security, natural disaster response, maritime security, high-quality infrastructure, critical and emerging technology, climate and clean energy, and cybersecurity. The next Quad Summit will be hosted by India.

The summit is significant as it would be the last gathering with current leaders, as both Joe Biden and Japan's Fumio Kishida plan to step down from office. Biden announced in July this year that he would not seek re-election to the White House. The White House statement noted that the Quad Summit would focus on bolstering ties, aiming for a “free and open Indo-Pacific region.”

The summit will also aim to provide “concrete benefits” for Quad partners in the areas of health security, natural disaster response, maritime security, and high-quality infrastructure. Till date, the Quad Foreign Ministers have met eight times, as the Quad governments continue to meet and coordinate at all levels.

What is Quad?

The Quad, or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD), is a strategic forum comprising four countries: the United States, India, Japan and Australia. It was originally established to promote regional security and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. The Quad aims to address common challenges, such as security, economic and environmental issues and promote a rules-based international order.

The key focus areas of the Quad include Maritime security: Ensuring a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, particularly in light of growing concerns over China's assertiveness in the South China Sea; counterterrorism-cooperating on intelligence-sharing and counterterrorism efforts, cybersecurity and technological cooperation-collaborating on 5G networks, Artificial Intelligence and other emerging technologies; climate change- addressing environmental issues and promoting sustainable development; health security – particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on vaccine distribution and health resilience.

The Quad has gained prominence as a geopolitical bloc aimed at maintaining stability and balance in the Indo-Pacific amid the shifting global power dynamics. While it is not a formal military alliance like NATO, its members regularly conduct joint military exercises and other forms of cooperation to enhance their collective capabilities.

Chinese belligerence

China's belligerence has, in many ways, solidified the Quad's relevance. In response to China's assertive actions, Quad members intensified their cooperation and expanded the scope of their engagements to include broader security, economic and technological issues.

Joint military exercises like Malabar have grown in complexity and frequency, reflecting the Quad’s commitment to enhancing interoperability and readiness in response to Chinese aggression.

The Quad members increasingly aligned their strategic policies, including shared visions for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, focused on countering China's growing influence. The group has moved beyond security issues to collaborate on global challenges such as climate change, technology and vaccine distribution, reinforcing their partnership in areas where China's actions have also had global implications.

China's belligerence towards the Quad is a reflection of its broader geopolitical objectives and its determination to maintain dominance in the Indo-Pacific region. However, this aggressive approach has also strengthened the resolve of Quad members to coordinate and collaborate more effectively in response to China's assertiveness.

China has labelled the Quad as an "anti-China clique" or a "mini-NATO" and perceives it as part of a broader effort by the US and its allies to contain and encircle China. Chinese officials and media have frequently issued strong criticisms of the Quad, accusing its members of stoking confrontation and instability in the Indo-Pacific. In fact, China often accuses the Quad of reviving a Cold War-style alliance system aimed at dividing the region into opposing blocs. Chinese officials argue that such groupings go against the principles of regional cooperation and development.

India's role in Quad

India plays a pivotal role in the Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue), and its participation in the Quad Summits has been increasingly significant. As a key player in the Indo-Pacific region, India views the Quad as an important platform to collaborate with the United States, Japan, and Australia on shared security, economic and geopolitical goals.

India's concerns about China's assertive behaviour, particularly along its northern border and in the Indian Ocean, motivate its active role in the Quad. The Quad provides India with a mechanism to counterbalance China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific. New Delhi has placed a strong emphasis on ensuring a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, making maritime security a priority in its Quad engagements. India, like other Quad members, is focused on climate action and post-pandemic health cooperation, including vaccine distribution, an area that was emphasized during the COVID-19 crisis.

The first virtual leaders summit was held in March 2021, marking the first meeting at the leader level. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated alongside U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The summit focused on vaccine distribution, climate change, and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The first in-person Summit was held in Washington, D.C. in September 2021. It reinforced cooperation on key issues like regional security, emerging technologies, cybersecurity, and supply chain resilience. PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific, and collaboration in areas like infrastructure, climate, and health.

Tokyo hosted the Quad Leaders summit in May 2022 to discuss security concerns, particularly about China and Russia, with an emphasis on economic initiatives, infrastructure projects, and Indo-Pacific resilience. India supported closer cooperation, especially in the economic and security domains.

In May 2023, the Quad leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan. Discussions covered a wide range of issues, including Indo-Pacific strategy, critical technologies, and global security dynamics. India reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing regional connectivity, sustainable development, and resilience. India's active participation in the Quad summits demonstrates its commitment to shaping a multipolar and stable Indo-Pacific while strengthening ties with major democracies in the region.

Read more: Explained | The Quad Factor: How Four Nations Are Securing Indo-Pacific’s Future