Quad Foreign Ministers Hold Deliberations On Making It More Impactful

Washington: The foreign ministers of the Quad countries on Tuesday held wide-ranging discussions focusing on making the four-nation grouping more impactful in dealing with various global challenges. It is learnt that the meeting also deliberated on the agenda for Quad's annual summit to be held in India later this year.

The meeting at the US capital city was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and her Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya. In a social media post, Jaishankar described the meeting as "very productive".

"Discussed how to make Quad more focused and impactful on contemporary opportunities and challenges," he said. "Today’s gathering will strengthen strategic stability in the Indo-Pacific and keep it free and open," he added. The Quad, comprising India, the US, Australia and Japan, has emerged as a key grouping largely focusing on peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Ahead of the meeting, Jaishankar told reporters that the working of the Quad is also being made more efficient. "A more cohesive, nimble and focused Quad will certainly help deliver better," he said. The external affairs minister asserted that the Quad is committed to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"To that end, our endeavours are devoted to promoting a rules-based international order. It is essential that nations of the Indo-Pacific have the freedom of choice, so essential to make right decisions on development and security," he said.

"In the last few months, we have made significant progress in Quad initiatives. They include the maritime domain, logistics, education and political coordination," he added. The external affairs minister said Quad is about deepening convergence and expanding common ground. The Quad summit is likely to take place in November. Jaishankar is visiting the US from June 30 to July 2 at the invitation of Rubio.