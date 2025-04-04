Quad Coordinating Efforts To Efficiently Distribute Assistance To Myanmar Quake Victims: Joint Statement

New York/Washington: The Quad countries of India, Australia, Japan and the US have committed humanitarian assistance of over USD 20 million for the Myanmar earthquake response and are delivering relief supplies and deploying emergency medical teams for those affected by the tragedy.

In a joint statement from the governments of the United States, Australia, India, and Japan, the Quad countries extended their deepest sympathies and condolences to the people of Myanmar and Thailand following the earthquake that struck central Myanmar on March 28.

“The significant loss of life, injuries, and widespread destruction of infrastructure worsen an already-dire humanitarian situation in Myanmar,” the joint statement issued on Thursday by the State Department said. “We, the Quad partners, have so far committed humanitarian assistance estimated at a combined value of over USD 20 million. Through our funding and bilateral efforts, we are delivering relief supplies, deploying emergency medical teams and supporting humanitarian partners working in Myanmar to provide care for those affected by the earthquake,” it said.

The statement further said that the Quad is coordinating efforts to ensure that “our response effectively and efficiently distributes assistance and meets the needs of the communities affected.” The Quad’s Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Partnership has established a coordination group that is collaborating closely with other partners, including the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management.

The Quad nations welcomed recent commitments to temporary, partial ceasefires and called on all parties to implement, extend and broaden these measures, to provide a safe and conducive environment to facilitate the timely delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance throughout Myanmar.

They welcomed the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ statements of March 29 and 30 and the support provided by ASEAN and countries in the region to the communities affected. The statement noted that Quad cooperation traces its origin to the response to the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, and since then “we have provided practical and effective humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in moments of need across the Indo-Pacific.”

The nations affirmed the Quad’s commitment to working together in response to natural disasters and “broader challenges to regional stability and security, as part of our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

According to the latest updates by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), more than 3,000 people have died in the Myanmar earthquake, nearly 5,000 have been injured, and over 370 remain missing nationwide.

The hardest-hit areas remain without electricity and water, while telecommunications and internet access are severely disrupted, cutting off affected communities from essential services, the update said. Myanmar's ruling military has declared a temporary ceasefire in the nation’s civil war until April 22 to facilitate relief efforts in the wake of the devastating earthquake.