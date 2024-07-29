ETV Bharat / international

Quad Collaboration Can Ensure Free and Open Indo-Pacific: EAM Jaishankar

Tokyo: The Quad has additional responsibilities of upholding a rules-based order and collaboration under the grouping can ensure that the Indo-Pacific remains free and secure, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday amid China's increasing assertiveness in the region.

In his opening remarks at a foreign ministerial conclave of Quad, Jaishankar said a clear message should be sent that the Quad is "here to stay, here to do and here to go."

"As political democracies, pluralistic societies and market economies, there is the key question of upholding a rules-based order," Jaishankar said.

"It is only our collaboration that can ensure that the Indo-Pacific remains free, remains open, stable, secure and prosperous. The commitment to doing global good that we have all undertaken has a resonance far beyond this region," he said.

"It is therefore essential that our political understanding strengthens, our economic partnerships grow, our technology collaborations expand and our people-to-people comfort intensifies," the external affairs minister added. Besides Jaishankar, the meeting was attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Australia's Penny Wong.

"Our meeting should send a clear message, that the Quad is here to stay, here to do and here to go," Jaishankar said. In her comments, Australian foreign minister Wong, without directly naming China, highlighted the need to ensure that "sovereignty is respected and competition is managed responsibly".