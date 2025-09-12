ETV Bharat / international

Qatar's Premier Accuses Israel Of Not Caring About Hostages But Vows To Keep Pressing For Peace

FILE - Smoke rises from an explosion, after an Israeli strike, in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. ( AP )

United Nations: Qatar’s prime minister accused Israel of ignoring the hostages in the Gaza Strip when it attacked Hamas leaders in Doha, but he vowed Thursday not to abandon efforts to end the nearly two-year war.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that Israel went “beyond any borders, any limitations” with the strike in Qatar's capital this week, violating his country's sovereignty and threatening regional peace.

“Israel is trying to rearrange the region by force,” he said. But “we will continue our humanitarian and diplomatic role without any hesitation in order to stop the bloodshed.”

Israel’s airstrike killed at least six people as Hamas leaders gathered to consider a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza. It risked upending negotiations that have been mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States and intensified Israel’s global isolation, including a condemnation of the strike from the U.N. Security Council.

“Extremists that rule Israel today do not care about the hostages — otherwise, how do we justify the timing of this attack?” Sheikh Mohammed said. He told CNN late Wednesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was directly to blame for killing “any hope for those hostages.”

In response, Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon said that “history will not be kind to accomplices.” “Either Qatar condemns Hamas, expels Hamas, and brings Hamas to justice. Or Israel will,” Danon said.

Qatar’s diplomatic push

Before Sheikh Mohammed spoke to the 15-member council, every country — except for the U.S. — laid the blame for the attack and larger regional conflicts on Israel, and echoed doubts about the country’s seriousness in securing the return of its hostages.

“It is evident that Israel, the occupying power, is bent on doing everything to undermine and blow up every possibility of peace,” Pakistani Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said. “It also raises serious questions whether the return of hostages was indeed a priority.”

Acting U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea said, “It is inappropriate for any member to use this to question Israel’s commitment to bringing their hostages home.” At the start of the session, Rosemary DiCarlo, the U.N.’s political chief, said Israel’s attack “shocked the world” and “potentially opens a new and perilous chapter” in the war in Gaza.

“It was an alarming escalation, especially since it targeted individuals who were reportedly gathered to discuss the latest U.S. proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza,” she said.

Sheikh Mohammed said his country fully supports “mediation and the peaceful settlement of disputes, and Qatar’s role is being appreciated worldwide.” He gave no indication of any next steps. Danon said Israel's “fight is with Hamas, not with the people of Gaza, nor with the state of Qatar.” He asserted Israel had the right to track down those responsible for the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks anywhere.

In addition to the U.N. visit, Sheikh Mohammed planned to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the White House on Friday, according to the State Department. Qatar also said it was organizing an Arab-Islamic summit next week in Doha to discuss the attack.

