Qatar Hands Over Two Seized 'Saroops' Of Guru Granth Sahib To Indian Embassy: MEA

By PTI

Published : 44 minutes ago

A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said that Qatar authorities handed over to their Embassy in Doha Sri Guru Granth Sahib (two saroops) taken from an Indian national in a case related to running a religious establishment without approvals.

Qatar Hands Over Two Seized 'Saroops' Of Guru Granth Sahib To Indian Embassy: MEA
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Qatar authorities on Wednesday handed over to the Indian Embassy in Doha two 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib seized from an Indian national in a case related to running a religious establishment without approvals, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

A 'saroop' is a physical copy of the holy book revered by the Sikh community worldwide.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on August 23 had said that India took up with Qatar reports of the seizure of copies of Guru Granth Sahib, and is according high priority to the matter.

"Qatar authorities have today handed over to our Embassy in Doha Sri Guru Granth Sahib (two Saroops) taken from an Indian national in a case related to running a religious establishment without approvals. We thank the Government of Qatar for the same," the MEA said in the statement on Wednesday.

"We also appeal to all Indian citizens residing in Qatar or other countries to scrupulously follow local laws and regulations in all matters," it added.

