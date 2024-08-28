ETV Bharat / international

Qatar Hands Over Two Seized 'Saroops' Of Guru Granth Sahib To Indian Embassy: MEA

New Delhi: Qatar authorities on Wednesday handed over to the Indian Embassy in Doha two 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib seized from an Indian national in a case related to running a religious establishment without approvals, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

A 'saroop' is a physical copy of the holy book revered by the Sikh community worldwide.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on August 23 had said that India took up with Qatar reports of the seizure of copies of Guru Granth Sahib, and is according high priority to the matter.