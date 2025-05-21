ETV Bharat / international

Putin Visited The Kursk Region For The First Time Since Russia Said It Expelled Ukrainian Forces

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Kursk Nuclear Power Plant-2, which is still under construction, and spoke at a closed meeting with selected volunteers.

In this photo taken from video distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, Russian servicemen attend a combat training for assault units in an undisclosed location in Ukraine.
In this photo taken from video distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, Russian servicemen attend a combat training for assault units in an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (AP)
By AP (Associated Press)

Published : May 21, 2025 at 1:27 PM IST

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the Kursk region for the first time since Russia said it expelled Ukrainian forces from the area in April. The Kremlin said Wednesday that Putin visited Kursk on the border with Ukraine the day before.

Ukrainian forces made a surprise incursion into Kursk in August 2024 in the largest cross-border raid by Kyiv’s forces in the nearly 2 ½-year war, before being pushed out by Russian troops nine months later. Ukraine has not confirmed its expulsion from the area.

Putin visited Kursk Nuclear Power Plant-2, which is still under construction, and spoke at a closed meeting with selected volunteers. He also told acting Gov. Alexander Khinshtein that the Kremlin supported the idea of continuing monthly payments to displaced families that still could not return to their homes.

Disgruntled residents had previously shown their disapproval over a lack of compensation in rare organised protests. Russia’s Ministry of Defence said its air defences shot down 159 Ukrainian drones across the country overnight, including 53 over the Oryol region and 51 over the Bryansk region.

