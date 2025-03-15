ETV Bharat / international

Putin Tells Ukraine Troops In Russian Region To 'Surrender'

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow on Friday

Kyiv: President Vladimir Putin called on Friday for beleaguered Ukrainian troops in the Russian region of Kursk to "surrender" as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Russian leader of seeking to sabotage a ceasefire initiative.

US President Donald Trump urged Putin to spare the lives of the Ukrainian troops as he said his envoy had held "productive" talks with Russia's leader on a proposed 30-day ceasefire.

Russia has mounted a rapid counteroffensive in the western border region of Kursk over the past week, recapturing much of the territory Ukraine seized in a shock incursion last August.

Defeat in Kursk would be a major blow to Ukraine's plans to use its hold on the region as a bargaining chip in peace talks for the three-year-old war.

"We are sympathetic to President Trump's call," Putin said in remarks broadcast on Russian television.

"If they lay down their arms and surrender, they will be guaranteed life and dignified treatment," Putin said.

Trump said "thousands" of Ukrainian troops were "completely surrounded by the Russian military, and in a very bad and vulnerable position".

'Horrible massacre'

"I have strongly requested to President Putin that their lives be spared. This would be a horrible massacre, one not seen since World War II," Trump said.

Ukraine's military leadership denied the claims. "There is no threat of our units being encircled," Ukraine's General Staff posted on social media.

Zelensky gave a more sober assessment in comments to reporters in Kyiv. "The situation in the Kursk region is obviously very difficult," he said, while insisting the campaign still had value.

Russia, he said, had been forced to pull troops from other areas on the front line, easing pressure on Ukrainian forces fighting to keep control of the eastern logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

Trump's latest comments came as he gave an update on a meeting Thursday between his envoy Steve Witkoff and Putin on a US-Ukrainian proposal for a 30-day pause in hostilities.