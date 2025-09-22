ETV Bharat / international

Putin Says Russia Will Stick To Nuclear Arms Limits For One More Year After Treaty With US Expires

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Moscow will adhere to nuclear arms limits for one more year under the last remaining nuclear pact with the United States that expires in February, and he urged Washington to follow suit.

Putin said that the termination of the 2010 New START would have negative consequences for global stability and could fuel proliferation of nuclear weapons.

"To avoid provoking a further strategic arms race and to ensure an acceptable level of predictability and restraint, we believe it is justified to try to maintain the status quo established by the New START Treaty during the current, rather turbulent period," he said in televised remarks. "Therefore, Russia is prepared to keep adhering to the central quantitative limitations of the New START Treaty for one year after Feb. 5, 2026."

Putin added that "based on our analysis of the situation, we will subsequently make a decision on maintaining these voluntary self-restraints." He emphasized that Russia expected the U.S. to follow its example and also stick to the treaty's limits.

"We believe this measure will only be viable if the United States acts in a similar manner and does not take steps that undermine or disrupt the existing balance of deterrence potentials," Putin said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that he and Putin talked about nuclear weapons during their summit in Alaska last month. Asked to comment in July on a looming expiration of the New START, Trump noted "that is a big problem for the world, when you take off nuclear restrictions."

Putin instructed Russian agencies to "closely monitor relevant American activities, particularly with regard to the strategic offensive arms arsenal," with a particular emphasis on plans to "expand the strategic components of the U.S. missile defense system, including preparations for the deployment of interceptors in space."