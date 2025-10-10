ETV Bharat / international

Putin Praises Trump's Peace Efforts, Hopes For Agreement To Extend Nuclear Arms Pact With US

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday praised US President Donald Trump's peace efforts, despite not winning a Nobel, and voiced hope for securing an agreement to extend a pivotal nuclear arms pact with Washington for another year.

Asked by reporters whether he thinks Trump was unjustly passed over for the Nobel Peace Prize in favor of Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, Putin replied that he wasn't the one to decide but extolled Trump's efforts toward a ceasefire in Gaza and in Ukraine.

“He's really doing a lot to resolve such complex crises that have lasted for years and even decades,” Putin said of Trump while in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, for a summit of former Soviet nations. He added that if the Gaza ceasefire deal is carried out, it would mark a “historic" achievement.

The Russian leader didn’t comment on Machado’s win, but he said without mentioning any names that the Nobel Committee in the past has awarded the prize to those who have accomplished little to help global peace.

“There have been cases where the committee has awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to people who have done nothing for peace,” Putin said. “A person comes, good or bad, and (gets it) in a month, in two months, boom. For what? He didn’t do anything at all. In my view, these decisions have done enormous damage to the prestige of this prize.”

Turning to the conflict in Ukraine that has dragged on for more than 3 1/2 years, Putin said he and Trump discussed ways to settle it at their summit in Alaska in August, adding that “on the whole, we have an understanding, both on the part of the United States and on the part of the Russian Federation, about where we should move and what we should strive for in order to end this conflict.”