Putin Plans To Travel To India In December, Kremlin Says

Moscow: Russia's President Vladimir Putin plans to travel to India in December, Putin's aide said Friday.

Putin's foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters that the Russian leader will discuss his upcoming December visit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in China. Putin and Modi will meet on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which was established by China and Russia in 2001 with a focus on security in Central Asia and the wider region.

Putin is attending the summit and holding multiple bilateral meetings on the sidelines as part of a four-day visit to China on Aug. 31 to Sept. 3.

He also will hold extensive talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing and attend a massive military parade there commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War, according to the Kremlin.

In addition meeting with Modi, the Russian leader on Monday is also scheduled to have bilateral meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, as well as other contacts, Ushakov said.

Russian officials also were "working on the possibility of a bilateral meeting" between Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Beijing, where Kim will also be attending the parade, Ushakov added.