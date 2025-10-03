ETV Bharat / international

Putin Orders Government To Soften Trade Imbalance With India

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses a meeting with foreign policy experts at the Valdai Discussion Club in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on Thursday ( AP )

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his anticipation for his upcoming visit to India in early December and has ordered the government to devise measures to soften the trade imbalance with India due to the heavy import of crude by New Delhi.

Speaking at the international Valdai discussion forum of security and geopolitical experts from 140 countries, including India, in the Black Sea resort of Sochi in South Russia on Thursday evening, Putin underlined that Russia and India have never had any problems or tensions between them and always took actions by keeping in view their sensitivities.

"We have never had any problems or interstate tensions with India. Never," the Russian leader noted. Putin highlighted the "special" nature of Russia-India relations since the days of the Soviet Union, when India was fighting for its independence. "In India, they remember this, they know it, and they value it. We appreciate that India has not forgotten it," he declared.

He referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his friend, noting that he feels comfortable in their trustworthy interactions. Putin lauded India's nationalist government led by Modi, calling him a "balanced, wise, and nationally oriented" leader.

He remarked, "Everyone in India knows this well," particularly regarding India's decision to ignore US pressure to halt oil imports from Russia. "The losses faced by India due to punitive US tariffs would be balanced by crude imports from Russia, plus it will gain prestige as a sovereign nation," Putin said.

He said that to remove the trade imbalance, Russia may buy more agricultural products and medicines from India. "More agricultural products may be purchased from India. Certain steps can be undertaken from our side for medicinal products, pharmaceuticals," Putin stated.