ETV Bharat / international

Putin Meets Azerbaijani President In Baku To Strengthen Ties As Regional Tensions Persist

author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : Aug 20, 2024, 7:53 AM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Azerbaijani President in Baku to strengthen ties. Business links were high on the agenda during the bilateral talks.

Putin Meets Azerbaijani President In Baku To Strengthen Ties As Regional Tensions Persist
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attend a state reception at the Gulustan Palace in Baku, Azerbaijan, on August 19 (AP)

Baku: Russian leader Vladimir Putin held talks on Monday with his Azerbaijani counterpart as part of a two-day trip to secure Moscow's under-pressure trade routes and shore up ties in the South Caucasus.

Business links were high on the agenda as Putin and President Ilham Aliyev met in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku, with Aliyev announcing that USD 120 million had been earmarked to boost cargo transport between the two countries.

We're talking about the possibility of transporting 15 million tons of cargo per year or more, he said, adding that the two countries crossed the USD 4 billion mark for Russia-Azerbaijan turnover last year and "neither of us think that is where things will stop".

Such ties are a priority for Putin, who increasingly depends on countries such as Azerbaijan to access global markets because of sanctions imposed on Moscow over Russia's war on Ukraine, said independent political scientist Zardusht Alizade. Azerbaijan is an important transit country for Russia at a time when it needs to have free access to world markets, including Iran and ports in the Indian Ocean, Alizade told The Associated Press.

Putin's overtures have been warmly welcomed by Baku. For Azerbaijan, retaining Moscow's goodwill is important for national security over tensions with neighbouring Armenia, says Alizade. Russia has been Armenia's longtime sponsor and ally since the fall of the Soviet Union. But relations between the two countries have become increasingly strained since September 2023, when Azerbaijan waged a lightning military campaign that took control of the Karabakh region, ending three decades of ethnic Armenian separatist rule there.

Armenia accused Russian peacekeepers deployed in the region of failing to stop Azerbaijan's onslaught. Moscow, which has a military base in Armenia, rejected the accusations, arguing that its troops didn't have a mandate to intervene. Baku still hopes Moscow can pressure Armenia to normalise relations, said Alizade. Russia can speed up the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

Baku: Russian leader Vladimir Putin held talks on Monday with his Azerbaijani counterpart as part of a two-day trip to secure Moscow's under-pressure trade routes and shore up ties in the South Caucasus.

Business links were high on the agenda as Putin and President Ilham Aliyev met in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku, with Aliyev announcing that USD 120 million had been earmarked to boost cargo transport between the two countries.

We're talking about the possibility of transporting 15 million tons of cargo per year or more, he said, adding that the two countries crossed the USD 4 billion mark for Russia-Azerbaijan turnover last year and "neither of us think that is where things will stop".

Such ties are a priority for Putin, who increasingly depends on countries such as Azerbaijan to access global markets because of sanctions imposed on Moscow over Russia's war on Ukraine, said independent political scientist Zardusht Alizade. Azerbaijan is an important transit country for Russia at a time when it needs to have free access to world markets, including Iran and ports in the Indian Ocean, Alizade told The Associated Press.

Putin's overtures have been warmly welcomed by Baku. For Azerbaijan, retaining Moscow's goodwill is important for national security over tensions with neighbouring Armenia, says Alizade. Russia has been Armenia's longtime sponsor and ally since the fall of the Soviet Union. But relations between the two countries have become increasingly strained since September 2023, when Azerbaijan waged a lightning military campaign that took control of the Karabakh region, ending three decades of ethnic Armenian separatist rule there.

Armenia accused Russian peacekeepers deployed in the region of failing to stop Azerbaijan's onslaught. Moscow, which has a military base in Armenia, rejected the accusations, arguing that its troops didn't have a mandate to intervene. Baku still hopes Moscow can pressure Armenia to normalise relations, said Alizade. Russia can speed up the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RUSSI AND AZERBAIJAN TIESBAKUPUTIN MEETS AZERBAIJANI PRESIDENTVLADIMIR PUTIN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.