Putin's India Visit Scheduled Later This Year Amidst Evolving Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit New Delhi later this year amidst shifting geopolitical dynamics. This visit is planned against the backdrop of Russia and Ukraine engaging in talks in Turkey, aiming for a temporary ceasefire. These talks mark their first direct communication since Russia's large-scale invasion began in February 2022. The official date for Putin's visit to India is yet to be confirmed.

The evolving global political and economic landscape underscores the significance of this visit, particularly as the US is now engaging in dialogue with Russia.

Earlier this month, following the Pahalgam terror attack, President Vladimir Putin called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam. He conveyed his deepest condolences on the loss of innocent lives and expressed full support to India in the fight against terrorism, emphasising that the perpetrators of the heinous attack and their supporters must be brought to justice.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Prime Minister Modi conveyed greetings to President Putin on the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day and invited him to the Annual Summit to be held in India later in the year. President Putin accepted the invitation.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, India’s former ambassador to Russia, Pankaj Saran, stated, "The situation has changed in the last few months, and today there is even talk of a meeting between President Trump and President Putin. Things have changed. There is talk of peace, not war. If President Putin comes to India, it will be a normal visit as part of the tradition of regular bilateral Summit meetings between India and Russia. The visit is long delayed in any case."

Saran further noted, "The important thing is that the two sides and the world at large have started talking of peace. The issues are complex, and it is not easy to switch from a state of war to peace. There will be ups and downs in this process, a step forward and a step backwards. This is in the nature of the process. It is in India's interest that the Ukraine conflict ends. We should support all peace efforts."

Regarding the peace talks hosted in Turkey without Putin's attendance, Saran commented, "As far as Turkey is concerned, and specifically, President Erdogan, they try to run many horses. It is a member of the NATO alliance and has had a very complex history with the EU, the US and Russia. It is a strong supporter of Pakistan, which casts a shadow on its relations with us. That cloud will remain as long as its policy towards Pakistan remains unchanged."

On India’s role in the Ukraine conflict, the former diplomat observed that "the stand which India took from the very beginning of calling for dialogue and diplomacy today stands fully vindicated." He added, "We were ahead of the world, and of the parties to the conflict who, till a few months ago, were refusing to consider any other solution except a military one. From that point of view, India has played a very useful role, not aggravating the conflict but of dousing the flames. We are perhaps the only country that can talk to all parties with credibility and be heard with seriousness. We have privately and publicly spoken to all sides to reduce tensions and nudge them towards dialogue. This has been very helpful."

When asked about Trump’s claim of resolving the India-Pakistan conflict, as well as his attempt to end the Russia-Ukraine war, the former Ambassador to Russia said, “What the US President says is his prerogative. Claims such as this gain credibility when the parties concerned agree with them or endorse them. In this case, the Indian government has offered a different perspective on the US role in the recent crisis with Pakistan. This in itself is noteworthy. There are also signs of backtracking by the US Administration itself. The pause in India's action against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan was due to the success of the intense pressure put on Pakistan's army by India, which forced Pakistan to call for a halt to the strikes.”

Saran explained that as far as the US role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict is concerned, it is much more serious and profound. It is led by President Trump himself. He has stated many times that he is fully committed to bringing the war to an end. “Again, from our point of view, it is in our interest that the US efforts succeed, regardless of how much time it takes,” he added.

Earlier, on May 3, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a telephonic conversation with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar about the terrorist attack near Pahalgam. Lavrov urged the resolution of differences between Delhi and Islamabad through political and diplomatic discussions.

It is pertinent to note that, according to sources, the Ukraine-Russia talks held in Turkey on Friday concluded in under two hours without achieving any substantial progress. It is important to highlight that while both parties consented to a significant prisoner exchange, they continued to be deeply divided on the fundamental terms required to resolve the conflict.

Putin, who suggested the meeting, chose not to go to Turkey. He sent a lower-level delegation instead, perhaps, prompting Zelenskyy to doubt Moscow's sincerity and seriousness in resolving the conflict.