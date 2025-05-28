ETV Bharat / international

Putin Calls For Equal, Indivisible Security Architecture For All Countries

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Russia - Land of Opportunities Supervisory Board in Moscow on May 27, 2025. ( AFP )

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called for a new global security architecture based on the principles of equality and indivisibility. In his video address to the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues, participated by over 100 nations, the Russian leader noted that the attendees form the world majority and seek to influence regional and international processes more actively.

"They also uphold the principle of sovereign equality and the right to their own model of development," he said. As far as Russia is concerned, Putin said, its approach remains principled and unchanged. "I have said many times, and I will repeat it: we are convinced that the new security architecture should be equal and indivisible, that is, all states should receive firm guarantees of their own security, but not at the expense of the security and interests of other countries,” he said.

The Moscow security forum organised by the Russian Security Council has become an annual affair and is dubbed as anti-Munich as it attracts top security officials of the Global South and East, unlike the Munich Security Conference mostly dominated by the West.

Russia has invited national security officials of 120 countries and international organisations, including BRICS (an intergovernmental organisation that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) and the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation).

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who was scheduled to attend the meeting being held from May 27-29, could not do so due to indisposition with a seasonal flu. Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar is representing India. According to local media reports, the American flag could be seen on the table with two embassy diplomats representing the US.

Referring to the Russia-Ukraine war, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the forum, “Negotiations are better than war. However, in order to succeed - and we are deeply convinced of this - it is necessary to eliminate the root causes of the conflict, as the Russian president has repeatedly emphasised.”