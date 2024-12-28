ETV Bharat / international

Putin Apologises To Azerbaijan President For Kazakhstan Plane Crash, Kremlin Says 'Russian Air Defence Was Active When...'

In this photo taken from a video released by the administration of Mangystau region, a part of Azerbaijan Airlines' Embraer 190 lies on the ground near the airport of Aktau, Kazakhstan, on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. ( AP )

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday apologized to his Azerbaijani counterpart for what he called a “tragic incident” following the crash of an Azerbaijani airliner in Kazakhstan that killed 38 people.

The plane was flying on Wednesday (Dec 25, 2024) from Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku to Grozny, the regional capital of the Russian of Chechnya when it turned toward Kazakhstan and crashed while attempting to land. There were 29 survivors.

Putin told his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev that Russian air defence was active when the Azerbaijani Airlines plane tried to land in Grozny before it crashed, the Kremlin said.

Putin called Aliyev as speculation grew that Russian air defence may have accidentally shot down the plane. Putin told Aliyev that the plane had tried to land in Grozny "several times" and that "during this time, Grozny, (the town of) Mozdok and Vladikavkaz were being attacked by Ukrainian combat drones and Russian air defence was repelling these attacks."

The Russian leader did not claim responsibility for crash, while apologising to Aliyev that the incident took place in Russian airspace.

"Vladimir Putin had presented his apologies that the tragic incident happened in Russia's air space and again expressed his deep and genuine condolences to the families of the dead, wishing a quick recovery to those affected," the statement said.

The Kremlin said the pair had discussed questions around the crash "in detail." It also said it was "closely" cooperating with Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan on the crash.