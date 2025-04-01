"In The Day, There Were Bleeding Patients, At Night There Were Sirens And Bombs": Meet The Pune Girl Who Became A Wartime Doctor At 21 While Studying Medicine In Ukraine

It was back on February 22, two days before Russia's full-scale invasion began with dozens of missile strikes on cities all over Ukraine, (February 24), when Vaibhavi Nazare from Pune, Maharashtra was one of the many students who were asked to come back to India amid the conflict escalation. What was different among the students, was 24-year-old Nazare, who decided to stay back and serve the country while also completing her education. Nazare hasn't come home since then.

Vaibhavi, a medical intern in Ukraine's capital Kyiv was in the third year of her program. She chased her childhood dream of becoming a doctor. However, nothing prepared her for war or for treating hundreds of patients with limited hands to help. "We all heard the warnings about rising tension between Russia and Ukraine, but living through war was more challenging than I ever imagined. All of my friends returned home, so I was alone. My parents wanted me to return but I didn't want to leave my education halfway. I was clear, I would either survive or die doing what I dreamed of," says Nazare, who is now a wartime doctor in Ukraine.

Dr Vaibhavi Nazare became a wartime doctor at 21in Ukraine (Getty Images)

Left Alone

A week before the Russian invasion began, foreign students began receiving advisories from their home countries to leave Ukraine. However, India issued no such advisory until a day before the war. "Everyone was rushing to escape and the airplane tickets were so expensive. Many students made it but then authorities shut down their airspace and hundreds of students were stranded at the airport," recalls the medic.

Meanwhile, Nazare continued to live in her flat alone, "I got a lot of support from the Ukrainians. They would often check on me if I was doing okay." Every minute of the war, Nazare says was difficult to live through. The alarms to rush to the shelters never stopped. The sounds of bombs and missiles hit buildings close to her home. "I spent many nights during the early days of war sitting in the underground metro station with crowds of people," she shares.

Gradually, Nazare gathered the courage to return to her flat. She would sleep on the floor close to the windows. When Russia launched a missile, Nazare recalls, "the entire building shook and the windows near me cracked." To add to the challenges, the food shortage caused additional hurdles. She says that queues at the grocery stores began to grow long as people started storing extra food out of fear.

When war called, she chose to stay back.

Apart from many close encounters, Nazare recalls one specific near death experience when a missile attack struck a few meters away–two buildings from her home. "For at least a week, I survived eating bread alone," she shares.

There was no sign of war ending anytime soon, and Nazare continued to go to the hospital to complete her internship. She shares that hospitals had hundreds of patients every day. "There were very few doctors. I offered to volunteer at one of the government hospitals. I helped treat patients, mostly soldiers. At the same time, the hospital buildings would shake with one or the other missile hitting nearby buildings," she says.

While Nazare was struggling for her life and helping people as a doctor, her family back in Pune was trying to bring her back home. Interestingly, she had a chance to leave the country, but she denied it. "How could I? I needed to complete my training and my degree. There were many civilians and soldiers wounded at the hospital. The patients needed me, and so did the hospital staff," shares the medical surgeon. Nazare reveals that at that time there was one doctor to 10 patients and the idea of abandoning Ukraine was more terrifying than staying back.

As third year medical intern in Ukraine's Kyiv, Vaibhavi chased her childhood dream of becoming a doctor. (ETV Bharat)

Finding purpose in saving lives

The war continues to hit both countries, but the beginning of the invasion was terrifying. "There was continuous bombing. People were rushing to emergency rooms. Wounded civilians, soldiers, children, it was all chaotic," she reminisces. Initially, as an intern, Nazare would nurse people, and apply basic dressings to wounds, but gradually she started setting broken bones and giving people stitches. "Within two months I was performing surgeries on my own," she flaunts.

For Nazare, staying at home alone scared her, so being in the hospital became her saving grace. "Every little noise scared me. I was tired of running to shelters. Every night there would be air-raid sirens and we would rush to the basement, but at the hospital, I could not stop and run in the middle of surgery. We also had to finish surgeries as quickly as possible as electricity was limited. I remember sweating in Ukraine's chilling cold weather. We had no time to rest," shares Nazare who has now finished her postgraduate studies in general surgery.

Reflecting on her journey from being a student to an intern and now a qualified wartime doctor, Nazare says the doctors in Ukraine trusted her skills, which gave her confidence. "I became a strong, supportive hand to them, especially when there were severely wounded soldiers. Most days, I stayed at the hospital day and night," she shares. Although, the hospital where Nazare was working was safe, she says that buildings around her were the targets. Recalling one of the incidents she shares, "One evening, while walking outside the hospital, a window exploded near me. I was on the ground for safety and a missile struck the neighboring building. I was scared as hell. I didn't sleep that night at all."

Bombs, broken bones, and bodies

In the early days of the war, the authorities imposed a complete curfew, except for a few designated hours. Nazare shares that while people would rush to buy groceries, she would stay in the hospital. "The soldiers would arrive at the hospital in waves. Treating them was one of the most harrowing experiences of my life. They showed so much strength but they too felt pain," says Nazare. The soldiers would come covered in dust and blood. Most of them had wounds from gunshots and many lost limbs, others suffered from burns on large parts of their bodies. "Their injuries weren't the worst part but their eyes. I can never forget their eyes with that horrifying look of people who saw too much death."

Talking about another incident that made her believe in human strength, she shares that a young soldier barely older than her came to the hospital amputated. His right leg was destroyed and after working for hours to save him, in the end, they amputated his leg. "The first thing that soldier asked after regaining consciousness was 'How are others in my unit'. I didn't know what to say; many of them died. He never cried, he was just staring at the ceiling in silence," shares Nazare.

Sleep was a luxury for Nazare and other doctors along with first responders in the hospital. "We ate biscuits and canned food on the go. We would get a few bites in between surgeries. In the day, there were patients with bleeding bodies, at night there were sirens and bombings. I lost a lot of weight but never told my parents," says the recent graduate who found solace among her colleagues who cracked jokes and hugged each other making her feel at home and say "we are in this together."

Vaibhavi Nazare as an intern in a government hospital in Kyiv (ETV Bharat)

From Trainee to Wartime Doctor

For every life, Nazare and her team of medics saved, they lost others. She still feels that burden but reminds herself something important, "despite devastation and suffering, I had to keep going. To stop meant the war to claim more lives."

One night, a Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine arrived at the hospital. Nazare was the only doctor trainee to attend him. She attended him not knowing who he was. "He asked me who I was, and I told him. He was surprised that I stayed back in Ukraine. After a few hours, my friends sent me messages stating that the minister wrote about me on his social media account. It was kind of him but I was only doing my duty," she says with a lot of pride and courage.

More than three years have passed since the two countries went into the war, Nazare is now a qualified doctor. She received her degree and continues to work at a hospital. Meanwhile, she is also working on her visa, "I want to see my parents soon in my home in Pune."

Expecting a Grand Homecoming

With all routes through Russia being closed, Nazarene needs to travel through Germany. "I need a break and want to be with my family. I think they also deserve to take a breath. They have mentally and emotionally suffered a lot in my absence. They are proud of me. Not only I became a surgeon, but a wartime doctor."

When asked if she would have desired to have her life any other way amid war, Nazare is quick to respond, "I will never regret my decision. I did my duty. What more can I ask for? The country offered a more affordable program than many European countries and the course was in English. Ukraine gave me so much confidence and the chance to serve people in need," she insists.

In the hope of visiting her home back in India, Nazare does feel overwhelmed with the experiences. "I can say this experience changed me forever. Before the war, I only worried about exams and studies, but now, I have become a person who sees the worst of humanity. I also saw the incredible resilience of the human spirit, the will to live and fight. As long as we keep healing and saving life, there's hope for a better tomorrow," she concludes.