Public-Private Power: Dorjilung Partnership Boosts India-Bhutan Energy Ties

New Delhi: Bhutan's launch of construction-related infrastructure work for the 1125 MW Dorjilung Hydropower Project this week marks more than the start of a dam – it marks a deepening of cross-border economic diplomacy with private sector involvement.

With India's Tata Power Company Limited joining Bhutan's Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) as a joint venture partner, the project signifies a strategic shift in how India engages its neighbours – through shared infrastructure, clean energy, and private capital.

According to a report in the Kuensel news website, the project has officially begun with the construction of its foundational infrastructure, including access roads and bridges.

On Monday, a contract signing ceremony was held in Thimphu between DGPC and two contractors, Chimi RD Construction Private Limited and KD Builders Private Limited. While KD Builders will construct two bridges and a section of roads at a cost of Nu/₹208 million, Chimi RD Construction will build additional roads estimated at Nu/₹271 million.

The Dorjilung Hydropower Project is a run‑of‑the-river scheme being developed on Bhutan’s Kurichhu River, with the dam and headrace tunnel located in Mongar district and part of the reservoir extending into Lhuentse district. At a height of approximately 139.5 m, the concrete-gravity dam channels nearly 287 m3/s through a 15 km headrace tunnel to an underground powerhouse housing six Francis turbines, designed to generate around 4.5 terawatt-hour (TWh) annually.

The total estimated cost of the project is $1.7 billion (around Nu/₹150 billion) with the initial infrastructure component valued at around Nu/₹500 million. The project is financed by the World Bank.

The Kuensel report cited DGPC managing director Dasho Chhewang Rinzin as saying that the launch of this phase is a significant moment for the people of Mongar and Lhuentse districts. "The tendering process for civil works, including the dam, boreholes and tunnels will follow shortly,” the report quoted him as saying.

Dasho Chhewang Rinzin also said that DGPC is in talks with India’s Tata Power for a 500 MW solar power agreement that would be linked to the Dorjilung project.

In November last year, Tata Power, one of India’s largest integrated power companies, had entered into a strategic partnership with DGPC, a subsidiary of Druk Holding and Investments Limited, the sole generation utility of Bhutan, to collaborate and develop at least 5000 MW of clean energy generation capacity in Bhutan.

"With the support of the Royal Government of Bhutan and the Government of India, this marks the largest partnership between two of the leading power companies of the two nations in Asia's clean energy sector," Tata Power had stated in a press release. “Both companies have a stellar track record in the energy sector and a long-standing relationship having worked together for over 15 years."

Through the collaboration, at least 5,000 MW of renewable energy projects, including 4,500 MW of hydropower comprising the 1,125 MW Dorjilung Hydropower Project, 740 MW Gongri Reservoir, 1,800 MW Jeri Pumped Storage, and 364 MW Chamkharchhu IV will be developed in phases together. Another 500 MW of solar projects will be developed by Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power.

Ahead of striking the partnership, Tata Power had acquired a 40 percent stake for Nu/₹8.30 billion in the 600 MW Khorlochhu Hydroelectric Project where an investment of over Nu/₹69 billion will be made to develop the project.

"Tata Power’s partnership with Druk Green Power Corporation reinforces our credentials as the most preferred clean energy partner in the region,” Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha had stated in the press release. "Together, we are building 5000 MW of clean energy capacity that will help harness Bhutan’s hydropower potential and support both countries’ growing energy demands with reliable and round-the-clock clean energy supply. Together we are shaping a new energy era."

Dasho Chhewang Rinzin had stated at that time that this strategic partnership with Tata Power "is in keeping with Bhutan’s aspirations to maximise benefits to the people of Bhutan through fast-tracking the harnessing of its huge renewable energy resources for its economic development and long-term energy security".

"Bhutan places a lot of confidence in Tata Power and the partnership to deliver on these expectations," he had stated. The ongoing cooperation between India and Bhutan in the hydropower sector is covered under the 2006 bilateral agreement for cooperation and its protocol, signed in 2009. Four hydroelectric projects (HEPs) totalling 2136 MW are already operational in Bhutan and are supplying electricity to India. The 720 MW Mangdechhu was commissioned in August 2019 and handed over to Bhutan in December 2022. Apart from Punatsangchhu-II, the 1200 MW Punatsangchhu-I project is also under implementation.

However, why the Dorjilung Hydropower Project being financed by the World Bank with Tata Power also being involved makes it different is that one country does not want to get too dependent on a neighbouring country on grants and lines of credit.

"Bhutan has been a beneficiary of India’s assistance in developing its hydropower projects," K Yhome, Fellow at the Shillong-based think tank Asian Confluence, told ETV Bharat. "Bhutan has been looking for investments rather than government grants and credit lines from another country."

Yhome explained that, in such a scenario, the funder also has a lot of say in the project. Bhutan wants to take its hydropower projects a little away from government control.

"It is more of a business-to-business (B2B) deal,” he explained. "That gives it some sort of parity. If an Indian private company is involved, it is not surprising.”

In this connection, he also cited the example of Nepal. While Kathmandu wanted to take Chinese investments for developing hydropower projects, India had made it clear that it will not import power from projects where there is a China hand involved.

"In that case, where will Nepal export the power to?" Yhome asked. He said that in India too, there is a growing voice to move in the direction of the involvement of private companies in the development of hydropower projects in neighbouring Himalayan nations.

"It is not in Bhutan’s interest in long-term bilateral relations with India,” he said. “If one country becomes too dependent on another particular country, the people in the first country will not be happy."

Yhome said that the development of the Dorjilung Hydropower Project is going in the direction of Bhutan’s domestic politics and maintaining good bilateral relations with India.

To sum up, the Dorjilung Hydropower Project stands as one of Bhutan’s largest upcoming hydropower ventures and a defining symbol of India–Bhutan energy cooperation. Tata Power’s active equity participation and technical role provide the bridge between regional ambition and execution realism. For India, Dorjilung enhances energy security, supports renewable energy goals, and reinforces strategic regional ties across the Himalayas.