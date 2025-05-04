ETV Bharat / international

Protesters Want Morocco To Sever Ties With Israel, So They're Targeting Strategic Ports

Moroccans protest the docking of a Maersk cargo ship carrying airplane parts they suspect are headed to Israel, outside Tangier Med Port, Sunday, April 20, 2025. ( AP )

Tangier: More than a year of protests over Morocco's decision to normalize ties with Israel has emboldened activists and widened a gap between the decisions of the government and the sentiments of the governed. The fury has spilled into the country's strategic ports.

Amid shipping cranes and stacked containers, 34-year-old agricultural engineer Ismail Lghazaoui marched recently through a sea of Palestinian flags and joined protesters carrying signs that read "Reject the ship," in reference to a vessel transporting fighter jet components from Houston, Texas.

Activists are urging Moroccan port officials to try to block ships carrying military cargo to Israel, much like Spain did last year. Protests often target Danish shipping company Maersk, which helps transport components used to make Lockheed Martin's F-35 as part of the U.S. Defense Department's Security Cooperative Participant Program that facilitates weapons sales to allies including Israel.

A similar boycott campaign landed Lghazaoui in prison last year, but that didn't deter him from turning out again for resurgent protests last month, after his release. Lghazaoui is one of more than a dozen activists pursued by Moroccan authorities for criticizing the government's ties with Israel.

During a rally in November in Casablanca where Lghazaoui spoke, plainclothes officers beat him and others to prevent them from advancing toward the U.S. Consulate, he said. He later posted about Maersk on social media and was arrested and charged with incitement. Originally sentenced to a year, he served two months in prison and two on parole after the term was reduced.

"They try to silence people," Lghazaoui told The Associated Press. "They were using me to dissuade people or to push people away from what they were doing."

A push to topple 'normalization'

Morocco is one of four countries that normalized ties with Israel in 2020. That year, Donald Trump brokered the Abraham Accords, which offered incentives for Arab states to establish diplomatic relations with Israel even as its peace talks with Palestinians remained stalled.

The deal delivered something Moroccan diplomats had chased for years: U.S. support for Morocco's claims over the disputed Western Sahara. But its cost — growing public resentment toward normalization — has ballooned throughout the Israel-Hamas war.

"I've rarely seen such a chasm between public opinion and the monarchy. What the power elites are doing goes completely against what the Moroccan people want," said Aboubakr Jamai, dean of the Madrid Center at the American College of the Mediterranean.

Tens of thousands have taken to the streets of Morocco since the war began. While largely made up of families, students, Islamists, leftists and union members, the protests have also drawn more radical voices. Some have burned Israeli flags or chanted against royal adviser André Azoulay, a Jewish Moroccan.

Clad in riot gear, security forces have stood by and watched as protesters denounce "normalization" and Morocco's expanding trade and military ties with Israel. But authorities have shown that their tolerance for dissent only goes so far.

Morocco's constitution generally allows for freedom of expression, although it is illegal to criticize the monarchy or King Mohammed VI and those who do can face prosecution. Throughout the war, activists who have implicated the monarchy on social media or protested businesses targeted by boycotts due to their operations in Israel have received prison sentences.

The constraints mirror Egypt and Jordan, which like Morocco have publicly sympathized with the Palestinians, maintained ties with Israel and imprisoned activists who direct their ire toward the government. However, unlike in those countries, the arrests in Morocco have done little to quell public anger or activists' demands.