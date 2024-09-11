ETV Bharat / international

Protesters Storm Mexican Senate To Disrupt Judicial Reform Debate

Mexico City: Protesters invaded Mexico's Senate on Tuesday and forced lawmakers to suspend a debate on controversial proposals by outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to allow voters to elect judges.

The judicial reform plan, which experts say would make Mexico the world's only country to elect all judges, has sparked mass demonstrations, diplomatic tensions and investor jitters.

Senate president Gerardo Fernandez Norona declared a recess after demonstrators stormed the upper house and entered chamber, chanting "The judiciary will not fall."

Lawmakers were forced to move to a different location, a former Senate building, where they later resumed their debate as demonstrators outside shouted "Mr. Senator, stop the dictator!"

Lopez Obrador, who wants the bill to be passed before he is replaced by close ally Claudia Sheinbaum on October 1, argues that in the current system the courts serve the interests of the political and economic elite, calling the judiciary "rotten," corrupt and rife with nepotism.

"What most worries those who are against this reform is that they will lose their privileges, because the judiciary is at the service of the powerful, at the service of white-collar crime," the leftist leader said at a news conference.

Opponents, including court employees and law students, have held a series of protests against the plan, under which even Supreme Court and other high-level judges, as well as those at the local level, would be chosen by popular vote. Around 1,600 judges would have to stand for election in 2025 or 2027.

"This does not exist in any other country," said Margaret Satterthwaite, United Nations special rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers. "In some countries, such as the US, some state judges are elected, and in others, such as in Bolivia, high-level judges are elected. If this reform passes, it will place Mexico in a unique position in terms of its method for judicial selection," she told AFP.

'Demolition of judiciary'