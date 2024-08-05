ETV Bharat / international

Protesters Damage Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre In Dhaka Amid Massive Crisis

By PTI

Published : 15 hours ago

The Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre located in Dhaka was damaged by an unruly mob, along with the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, which was dedicated to Sheikh Hasina's father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who was assassinated while serving as president in 1975.

Protesters climb a public monument as they celebrate after getting the news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation in Dhaka.
Protesters climb a public monument as they celebrate after getting the news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation in Dhaka. (AP)

Dhaka: An unruly mob on Monday damaged the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC) and the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum located at the Dhanmondi area in the Bangladesh capital, eyewitnesses said.

The protesters on Monday afternoon set fire to several key locations in Dhaka, including Bangabandhu Bhaban, also known as the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, at Dhanmondi 32, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported. The museum was dedicated to Hasina's father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who was assassinated while serving as president in 1975.

The Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre located in the same area was also damaged by the unruly mob, according to eyewitnesses. The development comes as a massive protest forced Prime Minister Sheikh to resign and leave Bangladesh. Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced that an interim government was being formed and urged protesters to end the violence.

The Centre, formally inaugurated in March 2010, promotes bilateral cultural linkages between India and Bangladesh by organising cultural programmes, cultural seminars, and workshops and engaging India-based Gurus professionals and trainers for Yoga, Hindi, Indian classical Vocal Music and Indian Dances such as Kathak and Manipuri.

It also engages high-class professionals from Bangladesh who had their training from Indian Gurus or in Indian Universities. The Centre, a Cultural Centre of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations of India, has a library with over 21,000 books in the fields of Indian art, culture, politics, economics and fiction.

