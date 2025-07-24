ETV Bharat / international

Proof Of Life: Tracking Elusive Amazon Group To Save Their Land

Altamira: A ceramic pot and the shell of a turtle, once hunted for its meat, are the most recent traces of an Indigenous community thought to live deep in the north Brazilian Amazon.

Archaeological finds like these keep turning up, and date back to at least 2009, with members of a neighboring clan claiming to have caught glimpses of individuals who live in the Ituna/Itata region in Brazil's northern Para state.

For now, the nameless, elusive people -- perhaps belonging to more than one group -- remain among dozens of so-called "uncontacted" communities believed to roam the world's biggest rainforest.

"My sister-in-law told me: 'Over there! Over there!' And it was a little boy staring at me from up close," recounted Takamyi Asurini, an elder in Ita'aka -- an Indigenous village of about 300, whose accounts of close encounters have fed theories of the existence of uncontacted people in Ituna/Itata.

Asurini showed AFP a scar on his ribs he said was the result of being shot with an arrow by an unknown person in the jungle.

Such testimonies, and the objects found, are not considered proof of the existence of people in Ituna/Itata.

But it is enough for the region to enjoy a provisional protected status meant to prevent invasions by miners, loggers and ranchers -- preserving both the forest and the people thought to live there.

The area covers tens of thousands of hectares and is similar in size to Sao Paolo -- the biggest city in Latin America.

It became one of the most overrun Indigenous territories in Brazil under former president Jair Bolsonaro, a backer of agro-industry on whose watch Amazon deforestation surged.

Now, lobby groups want the Ituna/Itata region's protection to be made permanent, which would mean stricter land use rules and enforcement.

'Historical neglect'

For this to happen, the government's National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples (Funai) would have to send expeditions to look for undeniable proof of the group's existence.