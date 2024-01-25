Loading...

Prominent Indian lawyer receives prestigious 'Freedom Of The City Of London' award

author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 25, 2024, 5:21 PM IST

Ajit Mishra received the prestigious 'Freedom Of The City Of London' award.

An Indian-born lawyer in the UK, Ajit Mishra, has been conferred the prestigious "Freedom of the City of London Award for his outstanding contribution to legal and public life.

London: Ajit Mishra, a prominent India-born lawyer in the UK, has been conferred the prestigious "Freedom of the City of London Award for his outstanding contribution to legal and public life.

Mishra, who is the Founder and Chair of UK India Legal Partnership (UKILP), was conferred the award on January 23, according to a press release. He is a dual-qualified lawyer and corporate partner at Knights. With more than two decades of professional experience in leading M&A and commercial transactions between India and the UK, Mishra has been a Partner and head of the India desk at some of the best domestic and international law firms.

Chris Hayword, Policy Chairman of London Corporation, and Shravan Joshi, Deputy Chair of the civil affairs committee nominated Mishra for the prestigious recognition.

On receiving the award, Mishra said, "I'm humbled to receive the Freedom of the City of London award. I started my legal career in the City of London, and it's a proud moment to be recognised by the City."

The award, given by the City of London Corporation, dates back to the 13th century and is bestowed upon individuals who make outstanding contributions to London and public life, the release said.

UKILP, founded by Mishra, is a dynamic networking platform that is rapidly gaining prominence as a leading hub for senior lawyers fostering connections between the legal communities of India and the UK.

Established with the primary goal of enhancing understanding and collaboration within the common law system, this platform stands out for its inclusive ethos, actively dedicated to promoting the rights of women and young lawyers in the legal sector.

Notable recipients of this award are the first Prime Minister of India, Jawahar Lal Nehru, former prime ministers of the United Kingdom- Winston Churchill, and Margaret Thatcher, the first prime minister of Singapore Lee Kuan Yew, the First President of South Africa Nelson Mandela besides contemporary statesmen.

Read More

  1. Holding and Rainford-Brent awarded Freedom of the City of London

TAGGED:

Ajit MishraUKILPNelson MandelaFreedom Of The City Of London award

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.