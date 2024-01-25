Prominent Indian lawyer receives prestigious 'Freedom Of The City Of London' award

London: Ajit Mishra, a prominent India-born lawyer in the UK, has been conferred the prestigious "Freedom of the City of London Award for his outstanding contribution to legal and public life.

Mishra, who is the Founder and Chair of UK India Legal Partnership (UKILP), was conferred the award on January 23, according to a press release. He is a dual-qualified lawyer and corporate partner at Knights. With more than two decades of professional experience in leading M&A and commercial transactions between India and the UK, Mishra has been a Partner and head of the India desk at some of the best domestic and international law firms.

Chris Hayword, Policy Chairman of London Corporation, and Shravan Joshi, Deputy Chair of the civil affairs committee nominated Mishra for the prestigious recognition.

On receiving the award, Mishra said, "I'm humbled to receive the Freedom of the City of London award. I started my legal career in the City of London, and it's a proud moment to be recognised by the City."

The award, given by the City of London Corporation, dates back to the 13th century and is bestowed upon individuals who make outstanding contributions to London and public life, the release said.

UKILP, founded by Mishra, is a dynamic networking platform that is rapidly gaining prominence as a leading hub for senior lawyers fostering connections between the legal communities of India and the UK.

Established with the primary goal of enhancing understanding and collaboration within the common law system, this platform stands out for its inclusive ethos, actively dedicated to promoting the rights of women and young lawyers in the legal sector.

Notable recipients of this award are the first Prime Minister of India, Jawahar Lal Nehru, former prime ministers of the United Kingdom- Winston Churchill, and Margaret Thatcher, the first prime minister of Singapore Lee Kuan Yew, the First President of South Africa Nelson Mandela besides contemporary statesmen.