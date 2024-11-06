ETV Bharat / international

Trump 'Tsunami': From Oldest Person To Be Elected US President To Convicted Felon - All You Need To Know

In this June 27, 2017 file image Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then President of United States of America (USA) Donald Trump exchange greetings at a joint press conference in Washington. ( PTI )

Hyderabad: Donald Trump has been elected as the 47th president and only the second person in over 140 years to be elected to the second non-consecutive term.

He began as a businessman, then wore the hat of a real estate tycoon. He went on to become a reality TV star and also becoming the country's first former US President to be declared a convicted felon.

At 78, he will be the oldest president ever to be elected to the White House. He had survived two assassination attempts during the run-up to the elections.

And after surviving two assassination bids during his 2024 campaign, the sexagenarian remains unstoppable with American voters giving him a second term. In the process, he shattered the dream of the Democratic Party, as well as that of millions of Kamala Harris supporters, to finally have the first woman President in the White House.

From the time he left office after his loss in the 2020 presidential election to his nomination as the Republican candidate in the 2024 race, Trump continued to dominate the American news cycle and the country's psyche.

He refused to accept the November 2020 result that brought Joe Biden to the White House, and a stunned nation watched his supporters storm the US Capitol on January 6. The riots disrupted a joint session of the US Congress which was in the process of affirming the presidential election results.

His third run for the job in 2024 was characterised by a slew of indictments and criminal cases, and a conviction in a New York court -- making him the first former US president to be held guilty of a crime.

A grand jury found him guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records. The Biden-Harris campaign said at the time that no one is above the law while Trump called the verdict the result of a “rigged” political system.

Yet, none of this could deter his ardent supporters, who rallied behind him and his policies.

The vehement support was on full display in Milwaukee in July when Trump, with a bandaged ear after having survived an assassination attempt, arrived for the Republican National Convention to formally accept the party’s nomination for President for the third consecutive election.

Trump was hit by a bullet in the upper part of his right ear when a shooter fired multiple shots at his election rally in Pennsylvania.